Roland E. Oakes

April 5, 1962

December 24, 2020

Services for Roland E. Oaks of Salado will be private. His ashes will be interred in Salado Cemetery. A rosary and Mass will be recited at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at a later date.

Roland died on December 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 5, 1962 in Augsburg, Germany to Roland and Karin Oaks. As a military dependent, he lived in Germany, Alabama, Georgia and Texas where he graduated High School. Roland was employed as a maintenance supervisor in the real estate industry.

He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother of Shrewsbury, PA; two sisters of Texas and Maryland; and, many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.