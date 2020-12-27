Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

Roland E. Oakes

by

Roland E. Oakes

April 5, 1962

December 24, 2020

Services for Roland E. Oaks of Salado will be private.  His ashes will be interred in Salado Cemetery. A rosary and Mass will be recited at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church at a later date.

Roland died on December 24, 2020 at his residence.  He was born on April 5, 1962 in Augsburg, Germany to Roland and Karin Oaks. As a military dependent, he lived in Germany, Alabama, Georgia and Texas where he graduated High School. Roland was employed as a maintenance supervisor in the real estate industry.

He was preceded in death by his father.  He is survived by his mother of Shrewsbury, PA; two sisters of Texas and Maryland; and, many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are being handled by Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.

