Royce “Red” Eldred Curry

April 23, 1933

November 11, 2017

Services for Royce “Red” Eldred Curry will be 11 a.m. Saturday November 18, 2017 at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.

Royce ‘Red’ Eldred Curry born in Brookhaven, Texas April 23, 1933 to Samuel and Nettie Pearl (Bell) Curry, passed away November 11, 2017 in his home.

A lifelong resident of Bell County, he graduated from Ave D Killeen High School in 1951; served in the Army from 1953-1955; he also served the Fort Hood area as a bus driver until late 1958 at which time he began his career for the City of Killeen from late 1958 to January 1995. After work he would sometimes deliver bread and shoe horses.

On March 29, 1954, He married Billie Jones of Hartville, Missouri who preceded him in death.

He was also preceded by his parents, Samuel and Nettie, daughter Ouanna Sue Zavala of Los Angeles, California, son Jimmy Adamson of Hartville Missouri, and two brothers Edwin “Red” Curry of Gatesville and Winford Curry of Pflugerville.

He is survived by his current wife Dixie Curry of Salado, sons Samuel Leon Curry of Belton, Dennis Wallace of Salado, Karl Ness II of Beeville, Charles Ness of Huntsville, Harry Dudley Ness of Gatesville, along with 31 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, and lots of nieces and nephews.