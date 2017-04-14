Out Run Rare Cancer 5K run/walk will be 9 a.m. May 20 starting at the Salado Civic Center.

Proceeds from the 5K will go directly toward the assistant, research and treatment of cancer, according to Sherri Moreno, who is hosting the 5K run.

Moreno was diagnosed in 2015 with Adrenal Cortical Cancer, which afflicts fewer than 300 people per year in the USA.

“It is known to be very aggressive and many across the world have lost their lives to this disease ranging in 6-70 years of age,” Moreno said. “In Austin and the surrounding communities, there is a higher than expected number of patients with this type of cancer. Fortunately, I was diagnosed and treated relatively early which has optimized my future survival.”

After removal of the cancer, she was treated with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen for six months.

“I am currently on oral chemotherapy, which I will be on for a minimum of two to three years,” she said. “I am so blessed and proud to say that I am currently in remission.”

“One of my hopes and missions is to raise awareness about Adrenal Cortical Cancer and cancer in general,” she said.

You can sign up to run at runsignup.com/outrunrarecancer5K