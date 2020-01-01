Salado 55

Wall 44

The Eagles beat Wall 55-44 in their pre-game matchup at the AT&T Center in San Antonio on Dec. 31. The high school basketball game was followed by the San Antonio Spurs 117-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Eagles held a 31-27 halftime lead over Wall going on to win 55-44.

Every player saw action for Salado and scored. Reece Brown led the Eagles with 13 points, followed by Josh Goings, 11 points.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Shane Roche, 8 points, Eli Pittman, 7 points, Cade Scallin and Latrell Jenkins, 5 points each, Peyton Miller and Austin Abel, 2 points each and Caleb Self and Noah Mescher, 1 point each.