Salado 91

Madisonville 61

Back on their homecourt, Salado blew past Madisonville 91-61 on Jan. 3.

The Eagles jumped on the Mustangs in the first quarter and rode them to a 25-11 lead. Salado led 42-26 at the half and added another 49 points in the second half. Salado was 10-of-15 at the free throw line.

Salado scored 39 points from beyond the arc and 42 from inside of it to add to the 10 from the free throw line.

Josh Going had a hot hand with 21 points, including four three-pointers and going a perfect five-for-five at the charity line. Austin Abel also had 21 points including three shots from beyond the arc.

Also scoring were Eli Pittman, 19 points, Shane Roche, 11 points, Cade Scallin, 8 points, Peyton Miller and Reece Brown, 4 points each and Noah Mescher, 3 points.

