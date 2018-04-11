Advertising
Contact Advertising
Call Us at 947-5321
Rate Sheet
Advertising Contract
Salado A Jewel in the Crown of Texas Advertising Form
Submit Classified
Contact News
Announcement Forms
Birth Announcement
College Graduation
Engagement Form
Wedding Form
Obituary Form
Submit Calendar Listing
Salado Soccer Game Report
Salado Volleyball Game Report
E-Editions
Salado Village Voice Archive Editions
2017 Salado Village Voice e-editions
2016 Salado Village Voice
2015 Salado Village Voice
2014 Salado Village Voice
2013 Salado Village Voice
2012 Salado Village Voice
2011 Salado Village Voice
2008 Salado Village Voice
2007 Salado Village Voice editions
2006 Salado Village Voice
Salado A Jewel in the Crown of Texas
Subscribe
Profile
Salado Village Voice
Since 1979
Home
News
Local Elections
Village
Salado Police Report
Salado Fire Report
School
Bell County
Fort Hood
I-35 Conditions
Statewide
Fugitives
Opinion
Our Voice
Superintendent’s Corner
Rich Lowry
Jim Hightower
Stock Market and Economic Report
Letters to the Editor
Guest Commentary
Sports
Salado Eagles Football
Varsity Salado Eagles
Junior Varsity Salado Eagles
9th Grade Salado Eagles
Salado Lady Eagles Volleyball
SHS Varsity Lady Eagles Volleyball
District 19-4A Volleyball Standings
JV Lady Eagles Volleyball
9th Grade Lady Eagles Volleyball
Salado Eagles Cross Country
Salado Eagles Basketball
Salado Lady Eagles Basketball
Salado Eagles Soccer
Salado Lady Eagles Soccer
Salado Eagles Baseball
Salado Lady Eagles Softball
Salado Eagles Golf
Salado Eagles Track
Obituaries
2018 Obituaries
Salado Obituary Archives
2010 Obituaries
2011 Obituaries
2012 Obituaries
2013 Obituaries
2014 Obituaries
2015 Obituaries
2016 Obituaries
2017 Obituaries
Living
Village of Salado
Nuptials
Salado births
Salado Churches
First Baptist Church
Presbyterian Church of Salado
#TBT
Salado History
Calendar
Arts
Crosswords & More
You are here:
Home
/
Salado A Jewel in the Crown of Texas
/
Salado: A Jewel in the Crown of Texas Second Quarter 2018
Salado: A Jewel in the Crown of Texas Second Quarter 2018
April 11, 2018
by
News Reporter