Salado Aldermen Candidate Profiles

Judy Fields

Born and raised in Odessa, Texas. Married, three children.

EDUCATION: Odessa High School; Texas Western College (UTEP)

CIVIC ENGAGEMENT:

Salado Resident 10 years:

• Salado Historical Society—Director 7 years

• Ladies Auxiliary—10 years

• Salado Area Republican Women

• Citizens Emergency Response Team

• Citizens On Patrol

• Tourism Board–4 years

•Offer Free Tours of Salado

El Paso Resident 35 years:

• Taught elementary/high school-8 years

• Hospital Administration-15 years

• Worked to found El Paso Ronald McDonald House; board member 10 years

• CASA Volunteer-liaison serving abused children.

• El Paso Chevron Employees Credit Union-first woman serving on board-4 years

• Charter Member Loma Terrace Baptist Church

• El Paso Historical Society

Beaumont Resident: 8 years and Qatar Resident 2 years.

After serving on Salado’s Tourism Council for four years, I am concerned by the striking year after year decrease in community events.

With the recent completion of Interstate 35 coupled with the soon to open Stagecoach restaurant, Salado is poised, once again, to accommodate a great volume of tourists Saladoans should be making plans to extensively advertise our village and these events throughout this region, and the state. We are a beautiful village with a unique history. This unique history gives us a tremendous occasion to invite people to Salado’s offerings.

My main goal in running for Alderman is to promote Salado by more awareness of who we are. Our location on I-35 gives us geographical advantages that must be utilized. Proper publicity will make travelers aware that Salado is a true must-see destination point. We cannot allow a failing infrastructure to negatively affect the prosperity of our once thriving village. Our town and our citizens should flourish as we close the door on stifling highway construction and pave a new path to success for the village of Salado.

David T. Williams

My name is Dave Williams, and I am running for re-election as a Village of Salado Alderman.

I am married with 6 grown children and 3 grand-children. My wife, Karen, and I have lived in Salado for 3-1/2 years. When house hunting in late 2013, we fell in love with the beautiful oak trees, winding roads, creek, and historic district of Salado. This is our home and our community.

I am recently retired. I previously served 27 years as a Marine Corps Officer, retiring as a Colonel; 10 years as a Department of Defense Acquisition Program Manager; and 6 years as a Hospital Administrator. I am a member of the Salado Lion’s Club; Salado Historical Society; Order of Daedalians; Heart of Texas Corvette Club; Military Officers of America Association; and Chairman of the Central Texas Marines.

I have a Bachelors of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy and a Masters Degree from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland.

I chose a commission in the United States Marine Corps primarily because of the Corps ethos to, “Take care of your men before yourself.” I understood and embraced the idea that leaders are placed in their positions of authority to serve those entrusted into their care.

I have continued to serve the citizens of Salado for almost two years as an Alderman. I am a firm believer that all citizens deserved to be treated respectfully and according to the ordinances and policies when it comes to municipal matters. I am a detailed person that asks a lot of questions to ensure we fully understand the issue at hand and the potential consequences of our decisions.

What I am offering the citizens of Salado are the talents I have developed and the experience I have gained.

Fred Brown

I’m Fred Brown and I’m married to Jane Brown. We have been married for 42 years and have 2 grown daughters and 4 granddaughters. I am a deacon at First Baptist Church and Jane and I teach a married couples Sunday School class. You have trusted me to be an Alderman for the Village for the past 4 years and am currently your Mayor-Pro-Tem.

Prior to moving to Salado in 2011, I was the Texas State Representative for district 14, Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M serving 7 terms. During my legislative career I authored extensive higher education legislation and I also authored the senior and disabled homestead tax freeze. I served as the Chair of the Health and Human Services Oversight committee, Chair of the Regulatory Committee on Appropriations, Vice Chair of Higher Education, Chair of Budget and Oversight for Higher Education, and served on the Texas Legislative Council.

Prior to my election to the Texas House, I served 9 years on the College Station City Council, 7 as Mayor-Pro-Tem.

Jane and I built our first home in Mill Creek in 1977, and moved to College Station in 1982.

During the late 80s and the 90s we owned a second home in Salado and we knew this was where we wanted to someday return and call home.

It has been and honor for me to be able to serve the citizens of Salado under 2 great Mayors as we try to guide our Village through controlled growth while keeping the historical aspect of the Village in check.

Jane and I thank you for allowing us to be a part of this community that we so love.

Andy Jackson

I am Andy Jackson and I am running for alderman. My family has been in the central Texas area since the mid 1800’s. My father was born and raised in Florence, my mother in Austin. I was born and raised in Austin. I began visiting Salado as a child and have returned often ever since. My wife, Kay, and I have chosen to make Salado our retirement home. We moved here about two and a half years ago and are both active in our community. Our three children are married and live in Texas and California. I currently serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Economic Development, Street Improvements, and Main Street Committees. I am involved in many local organizations and very active in the Salado Church of Christ.

I will retire from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center as their Purchasing Manager effective at the end of April. During my career, I worked for large and small companies and owned and operated a diverse set of businesses which broadened my competence in accounting, finance, investments, project management, personnel, purchasing, and most important of all, listening. I have attended almost every meeting of the aldermen since moving here. I have studied the issues, challenges and opportunities facing Salado. I have listened to different solutions offered by a wide range of developers, business owners, subject matter experts and interested citizens of Salado.

I believe I have a set of skills that will allow me to work with the other aldermen and contribute to a comprehensive plan that will allow all of us to benefit from the growth that is coming and at the same time keep our village as the wonderful place that brought each of us here. I hope you will consider me worthy of your vote.

Christopher

Tramel

Raised in Killeen, the product of a military family, I enlisted in the Army immediately after graduating high school. I completed several duty assignments, both inside the United States and overseas, including a combat tour in Iraq and PCS assignment to Korea.

After leaving the Army, I completed my education at Texas State University and certified as a Professional Property Inspector. Along with my wife Carrie Tramel I created Tramel Property Inspections and within three years, we were voted the best Home Inspection Company in the Central Texas area.

I believe in the premise of small government, the preservation of individual liberty, and government accountability. Further, I believe that those who are selected to govern should serve the people with integrity and a sense of respect. I am dedicated to the preservation, success, and well-being of the Village of Salado and its residents.

In my spare time, I enjoy fishing, outdoor activities and spending time with my wife Carrie and our four children Grace, Emma, Samuel Glenn, and Scarlett.

Michael McDougal

I am married to my wife, Carrol, who has lived in Salado for 29 years. I have resided here for the past 12 years, but invested in Salado in the 1980’s. My background is 40 years of service in the U.S. Army, retired as Major General, 29 years in Texas Public Education, retired as Superintendent of Schools in Sherman, Texas, and 10 years in Higher Education as an Associate Professor at SouthEastern Oklahoma State. While living in Salado I have been active in community service while serving on Boards of the Salado United Methodist Church, Salado Civic Center, Mill Creek Community Association, Lions Club, Association United States Army and the Bell County Historical Museum.

My view is that the Village Board should continue to place major emphasis on solidifying a primary reason that has attracted thousands of visitors to the Village in the past and will continue to do so. Our Historical value is well established and should continue to be highly promoted. This, coupled with continuing and enhancing the Main Street project, will create a better revenue position for our merchants and to the overall fiscal base of the Village. Your bond package approval will absolutely promote an extremely beneficial Village for us all.

Thanks for reading & for your vote consideration.

Linda Reynolds

Whatever the outcome of this election, I will support No Raising Taxes and a Sewer Rebate for Homestead Homes that pay for Developer Welfare. K.I.S.S.: Keep it Small and Salty!

Linda Alonzo Reynolds, born 1946, a Baby Boomer! I am the daughter of Eleazar Alonzo b.1921-Goliad Tx and Geraldine Newmarch b.1923 MI.

In 2016, I was a Salado alderman candidate and received 238 write in votes-A loss, but Thank You Salado Voters!

If at first you don’t succeed…

In 1959 I was baptized at the Arlington Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.

I married James Farrin Reynolds in 1968 and graduated from Indiana University, 1969.

My daughter was born in Edmonton, Alberta Canada, 1970. (Ted Cruz born 1970, Calgary, Canada.)

I graduated in 1979 with a Masters from Syracuse University and my husband died in 1982.

Eventually, I moved to Bar Harbor, Maine to help his ailing mother and be near family.

My daughter graduated from Mary Hardin Baylor and works in nursing in Austin.

When I retired from teaching over 35 years, I once again moved to help my 93 year old mother remain as independent as possible.

In 2011, I moved to Salado where I bought a small house in a lovely, peaceful neighborhood. I voted for the sewer bond and thought I was helping the schools, the West side development, and Main Street businesses. After casting my vote, I discovered that the two young families in my neighborhood were moving to the ETJ.

Then I realized that even if you stand up and say you would like the leaders to support the peace, quiet and safety of your neighborhood, they don’t care.

NEXT WEEK: Salado Village Voice will focus questions next week on the topic that appears to be of most interest to our readers and to the voters of Salado: Disannexation.