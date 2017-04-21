Salado Aldermen candidates on Disannexation issue

Salado Village Voice questioned the seven candidates for the Village of Salado Board of Aldermen on disannexation. Their answers follow.

1. Do you live in the proposed disannexation area? (yes or no)

2. Did you sign the petition calling for the disannexation election? Did you circulate the petition? Did you attend meetings, gatherings in favor of or opposed to the disannexation? (100 words)

3. Do you favor or oppose disannexation? Why? (200 words)

Judy Fields

1. Yes

2. Yes.

No.

When the subject of disannexation first arose, an attorney in Austin specializing in such action was contacted. He has represented other municipalities in Texas requesting disannexation. During two town hall meetings held in Salado, our village attorney gave his opinion on what happens should the disannexation vote pass, primarily the subject concerning whether or not the citizens no longer in the village would be responsible for the sewer bond debt . His replies were in direct opposition of the Austin attorney’s replies. With respect to both gentlemen, such varying opinions convinced me disannexation would not benefit Salado.

3.I am opposed to disannexation. When Mr. Newman was asked if actions would be taken should the vote fail, he replied he would then pursue litigation. I am in total disagreement with such action. Once the votes are counted, the voice and decisions of the people must be heard and respected.

David T. Williams

1. Yes

2. No. No. Yes

3. I oppose disannexation. I believe that the citizens of Salado are stronger together than separate. It is our commonality and differences that make Salado a special place to live. Socially, culturally, historically, economically, and financially we are better together. “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” Mark 3:25.

I am thankful that we live in a society that allows for processes to voice our opinions, even if those opinions may not be a majority. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Be respectful of others ideas and values. Be sure to get out and vote.

Fred Brown

1. I do live in the proposed disannexation area.

2. I did not sign the petition calling for the disannexation election. I did not circulate the petition. I did not attend any of the meetings, gatherings either in favor of or opposed to the disannexation because the village attorney was the spokesman on behalf of the mayor and the board of alderman. He explained the law as it pertained to the actions that would occur if the vote passed. He explained the outcome of the sewer bond and the obligation that the village residents would assume if the disannexation were to pass. He also stated that the city of Belton could, in fact, annex Salado in the future if the vote were to pass. 3. I totally oppose disannexation because I do not want to see the Village of Salado absorbed by the city of Belton. Salado has, and always will be, thought of as a very unique and special community rich in its history and its people. When the Village was first incorporated, it was because Belton was annexing property south along I-35 and Salado was in its sights. It is because of the insight of a number of caring people in Salado that this threat of being absorbed by Belton was halted. It is not right that a small group of people in Salado are trying to reverse what the forefathers put in place, and blame it all on the sewer which was approved by the majority of the voters. If you would like to see what can happen to an area that is not incorporated, visit Gruene, Texas. You will notice that all of the postage addresses are New Braunfels because Gruene was annexed by New Braunfels before they had time to incorporate. I feel certain that Belton would love to annex Salado.

Andy Jackson

1. Yes

2.No, No, and No. I did attend both public forums to which the public was invited. I listened attentively to the answers given at each. Additionally, I have read and become familiar with what I believe to be the applicable Texas Statutes, Local Government Code, Title 2 (Organization of Municipal Government), Subtitle C (Municipal Boundaries and Annexation), Chapter 43 (Municipal Annexation), Subchapter G (Disannexation), Section 43.143 (Disannexation by Petition and Election in General-Law Municipality). I will be happy to attend any other meetings to which I am invited and the public is welcome.

After completing as much research as possible, consulting with experts in municipal annexation and disannexation, and listening to the concerns of friends and neighbors in every part of Salado, I have decided to oppose disannexation. My reasons include my desire to see the sewer project (at least this initial phase) completed and in operation; a stable, growing and united community of which we can all be proud; a tax base which will ensure payment of Salado’s bonded indebtedness and the ability to present a progressive image to the people and businesses that will soon be coming to Salado. Lastly, my greatest wish is to have Salado return to the happy, friendly, welcoming village we all love so well. I will vote against disannexation and I urge everyone who reads this to follow me. Let’s work together to make our village better, not tear it apart. Our future depends on what we decide in this election. Make sure your vote is an informed one.

Christopher Tramel

1. Yes I live in the proposed area for disannexation.

2. No I did not sign or circulate the petition.

3. I oppose the disannexation. Salado is an amazing place to be a part of and a great place to raise a family. If someone does not like how things are going in the village or you feel that there is a better way of doing something, then help be a part of the solution not part of the problem. Dividing our village is not the answer. You don’t break something in order to fix it.

Michael McDougal

1. YES!

2. NO! NO! YES! Many Salado citizens contacted me with the same questions; What do you believe should be don and what can they do to defeat this outrageous idea of disannexation? I have always strongly felt that one should contribute to solutions, as compared to standing on the sidelines. This has proved to be another grand opportunity to enhance citizen and village opportunities.

We have all heard the phrase “If you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.” The numerous distorted comments and dishonest observations would challenge anyone to combat such falsehood. It is time to try the truth and see how that works.

3. I oppose disannexation!

Very simply, because the voters decided to become a village and later soundly approved a sewer bond package.

These actions personify the term “positivity” and confidence in a strong community. A team has been developed to enhance and coordinate Village spirit and controlled growth. The Village, School District, Chamber of Commerce, Bell County Officials and Central Texas Council of Government work closely together to coordinate tasks and goals of each.

Disannexation would reverse this positivity. A fractured Village would be the result. As a result of $170 million loss in market value, gigantic loss of property and sales tax revenue, reduced local police safety and security programs, less local revenue to the volunteer Fire Department, as well as , the $50,000 Homestead Exemption offered to those 65 and older or disabled.

A community with this degree of fracture will simply produce additional discontent, less tourism interest, lower overall morale, and a loss of Business interest. The Salado Independent School District would be adversely impacted as well.

You and I have been taught and practiced that a sound, solid community is without question, a more pleasant place to live.

Linda Reynolds

1. No

2./3. No. No.

I attended all the public meetings for information. I understand there were private meetings to which I was not invited, but would have attended those if asked.

I would still like to know IF Mill Creek disannexes, does that mean Sanctuary land can NOT disannex even if the contract says they can?

Disannexation feels like the sewer issue, one on which I really should NOT have a vote. If those of us with taxes frozen had not voted on the sewer bond, I wonder what the outcome. Likewise, since I do not live in the area to be disannexed, I don’t think I should have a say.

If disannexation fails, life goes on and all of us over 65 have no financial concerns as long as our septic systems don’t fail. The business district and young people will bare the brunt of higher taxes.

If disannexation passes, would a new administration listen to neighborhood concerns about sewer odor, zoning, traffic and music venue noise? Maybe, maybe not.

This is an issue I really don’t think I should have a vote on….

If I’m elected and dissannexation passes, I’ll be happy to give up my seat with the disannexed aldermen and invite a whole new board to run for office.

They may steer our beautiful village in an open, honest and caring direction.

Salado was incorporated 150 years ago and once we get through the election, I hope we can begin to celebrate a Sesquicentennial with all our neighbors in the village and in our ETJ!