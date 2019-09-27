Salado author Anne Beiler to sign new book at Barrow Brewing

Barrow Brewing Co will host a book signing with author Anne Beiler at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1. Beiler is the author of The Secret Lies Within and founder of Auntie Annie’s Pretzels.

Long before founding everyone’s favorite soft-pretzel shop, Auntie Anne Beiler held deep dark personal secrets stemming from the tragic loss of her 19-month-old daughter as well as a six-year extramarital relationship with a manipulative and abusive pastor. Hiding these secrets within nearly cost Beiler everything from her marriage to her very life, until she learned a new secret – one that brought her peace and freedom.

Now, in her latest book The Secret Lies Within: An Inside Out Look at Overcoming Trauma and Finding Purpose in the Pain, co-written with Emily Sutherland, Beiler shares her real success story – conquering the shame of her hidden past. In the book, released Sept. 10, from Morgan James Publishing, Beiler encourages readers to share their own painful scars so they can find the same heart-healing that she discovered.

The new book by Anne Beiler.

“I do not get to choose how my story began, but I do get to choose how it ends,” wrote Beiler. “I hope to offer a spark of hope to anyone who feels isolated and stuck in a story they didn’t ask for and didn’t want.”

Born and raised in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Beiler grew up in a traditional Amish community that valued hard work and keeping feelings to oneself. From an early age, she was taught not to confront others or pay attention to emotions and to ultimately bottle everything up inside, a pattern so deeply ingrained in her psyche that she was not equipped with the tools she needed to navigate tough emotions.

Following her daughter’s death, and compounded by years of sexual abuse, the burden of guilt and shame haunted Beiler, nearly tearing her family and marriage apart. Finally realizing that freedom could only come through telling the truth, Beiler’s outlook on secrets and emotions was transformed, and she moved from teetering on the brink to thriving in the fullness of God’s grace and redemption.

By sharing her own pain, Beiler reminds readers they are not alone. She weaves brief stories of other brave individuals throughout her own and presents a picture of hope for those who have experienced their own loss, grief and shame.

Salado author Anne Beiler.

“I know the pain that comes with keeping these secrets tucked inside. Fear and shame will lie to you, isolating you and do whatever possible to keep you silent,” said Beiler. “I pray that reading this helps people to see that they aren’t alone and encourages them to start opening up so they can experience God’s redemptive grace and break free from the lies.”

As Beiler knows from experience, nobody is exempt from pain or heartache. The rawness of her testimony is timely for anyone who has been carrying secret burdens and for all who desire to be equipped with the proper tools for healing and recovery when tragedy inevitably strikes.

“This book will be transformative in your life. Anne’s transparency shows us we are not the ‘only one.’ Her honesty and authenticity are refreshing and healing.

As you read this book, you will find a safe friend.” said Ruth Graham, author of Fear Not Tomorrow, God Is Already There.

Anne Beiler began twisting pretzels in 1987 to support her husband’s visions of offering free counseling services in their community. What began as a single farmer’s market stand grew into Auntie Anne’s, Inc., the world’s largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise.

But Anne’s journey towards success began many years before the first pretzel was rolled when she and her husband experienced any parent’s worst nightmare – the loss of a child. This propelled Anne into years of darkness, depression and despair but out of her pain came purpose and the desire to persevere toward personal and professional success. Anne kept her secrets locked inside for decades but now, in her book The Secret Lies Within, she shares her story in an effort to encourage others to find freedom in confession.

Beiler is among an elite group of women who have founded national companies in America and is one of an even smaller number that has owned an international franchise company. She was named one of America’s 500 Women Entrepreneurs by Working Women and Entrepreneur of the Year in 1992 and 1994 by Inc. Magazine. Anne’s entrepreneurial insights and personal story have been featured on many television shows including ABC’s Secret Millionaire, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, Anderson Live and Food Court Wars. Her story has been highlighted by many publications including Fortune Magazine, Inc. Magazine, Guidepost and Nation’s Restaurant News. Anne also received honorary doctorates from Eastern College and Elizabethtown College.

Anne sold Auntie Anne’s in 2005, and today speaks to audiences around the world, inspiring people with her authentic stories and life experiences. Her mission is to help encourage others to overcome themselves and become the more they desire.

Her latest book, The Secret Lies Within, offers an inside out look at trauma and how to overcome through sharing your story. In addition to The Secret Lies Within, she is also the author of Twist of Faith: The Story of Anne Beiler, Founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels.

Anne and her husband live in Salado and are parents to two daughters and proud grandparents to four grandchildren.

