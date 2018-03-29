Salado breezes past Hyde Park

Hyde Park 4

Salado 11

Salado Eagles breezed past Hyde Park 11-4 in a non-district home game March 26.

Wilk led off the scoring for Salado with a solo homer in the first.

The Eagles added two runs in the second. Dustin Hawes singled and then advanced on a groundout. Belton Farr walked and advanced on an error that loaded the bases. Dobbins walked to push across Hawes and Mac Miller singled to score Farr.

Parker Shelley walked. A double by Ryan Oaks scored the run. Oakes scored on a bases loaded sacrifice fly to left by Rustin Hale.

Salado added three runs in the fifth as the result of poor pitching. Hawes singled in the inning for an RBI.

Walks summed up the sixth as the Hyde Park pitcher issued five of them, resulting in three runs.

Salado used most of its pitching staff as seven Eagles went to the mound. The pitchers allowed five hits. Max Marin led the Eagles by striking out three batters.

Salado versus Hyde Park