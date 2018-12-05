Salado Village Voice

Salado Christmas Stroll continues for second weekend

Local businesses are hoping the wet forecast for the early part of the weekend won’t dampen the holiday spirit of the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 7-9.

Take a break from shopping to enjoy the Live Nativity at First Baptist Church of Salado.

The streets of Salado will be filled with entertainment, shopping, dining, and excitement for the whole family. 

Strollers can take a break from shopping to enjoy a Live Nativity at the First Baptist Church, and perhaps follow that with a ride in a horse drawn carriage.

Visitors will certainly want to make time to see a performance of A Christmas Carol at Tablerock Theater. This annual production of the classic story by Charles Dickens is a holiday hit with visitors and locals, alike. 

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department will once again host Santa Claus at the corner of Main Street and Pace Park. Stop by and take a photo with the little ones.

There will be numerous dining options available including Salado’s own delightful eateries and visiting food trucks. There will be something to tempt everyone, whether you are looking for a snack, a warm cup of coffee or cocoa, or a full course meal.

The highlight of the Stroll will be late night shopping in Salado’s boutiques and galleries on Friday and Saturday both weekends. 

 2018 SALADO CHRISTMAS STROLL 
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018
TIMEWHATWHERE
By reservationBlow Your Own OrnamentsSalado Glassworks
ALL DAYCarriage RidesFirst Baptist Church
ALL DAYFinadene Food TruckBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYLongbow RoastersBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYHappy Pizza CompanyBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYLetters to SantaThe Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
ALL DAYFREE Charm with $10 Purchase also serving Apple Cider & Sweet TreatsWash & Willow
10 am to 4 pmHolly Williamson - showing and selling jewelry of Pader, Uganda. All sales go to the women who made the jewelryFSG Fine Jewelry
10 a.m.-9 p.m.Sampling teas and food with free takeaway teaSerendipity
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.Coloring with Karen come and go for adultsStamp Salado
1-2 p.m.Adult Coloring sessionSalado Library
Afternoon / EveningLIVE Pianist21 Main
4 pm to 9 pmChristmas MarketBarrow Brewing
4:30 pm to 10:00 pmAuthentic Chuck Wagon serving coffee, hot chocolate, brownies & cookies by 3C Cowboy Fellowship80 S. Main St.
5 pm to 6:30 pmSanta ClausCorner of Main & Pace Park
5:30 PMTemple ISD OrchestraStrollers
5:30 PMKilleen HS ChoirStrollers
6 pm to 8 pmChamber Singers & Vocalese - Ellison HS - Killeen ISDStrollers
6 pm to 8 pmLIVE NativityFirst Baptist Church
7:00 PMBlessed Union of BluesBarrow Brewing
7:00 PMA Christmas CarolTablerock Amphitheater
7:30 pm to 9 pmSanta ClausCorner of Main & Pace Park
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2018
TIMEWHATWHERE
By ReservationBlow Your Own OrnamentsSalado Glassworks
ALL DAYCarriage RidesFirst Baptist Church
ALL DAYHecho en Queso Food TruckBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYLongbow RoastersBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYHappy Pizza CompanyBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYLetters to SantaThe Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
ALL DAYFREE Charm with $10 Purchase also serving Apple Cider & Sweet TreatsWash & Willow
9 a.m.-5 p.m.Salado Market DaysSalado Antique Mall
9:30 am to 5 pmSalado Artist Market - handmade items by local Salado ArtistsSalad Village Art @ Civic Center
10 a.m.-9 p.m.Sampling Teas and Foods with free takeaway teaSerendipity
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Cookie Cutter Vintage Ornament, Simple Elegance Class (registration required)Stamp Salado
11 am to 3 pmHand Painted Ornaments by Dee LevensThe Mustard Seed
11 am to 10 pmAuthentic Chuck Wagon serving coffee, hot chocolate, brownies & cookies3C Cowboy Church, 80 S. Main St.
Afternoon / EveningLIVE Pianist21 Main
12 pm to 9 pmChristmas MarketBarrow Brewing
1 p.m.Gingerbread themed Storytime Salado Library
1:30-3:30 p.m.Cookie Cutter Vintage Ornament, Simple Elegance Class (registration required)Stamp Salado
2:00 PMDance Troupe PerformanceBarrow Brewing
Early EveningBelton HS MadrigalStrollers
Early EveningHarmony Show Choir - Belton HSStrollers
4:45 PMLa Posada and Feast of Our Lady of GuadalupeStarts at Salado Museum and goes to St. Joseph's Episcopal Church
5:30-6:30 pmSanta ClausCorner of Main & Pace Park
6:00 PMRound Rock ChoirStrollers
6 pm to 8 pmLIVE NativityFirst Baptist Church
6:30 PMRedemption Brass Quintet - LIVE MusicSalado Square
6:30 pm to 8:30 pmWayworn Traveler The Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
7:00 PMA Christmas CarolTablerock Amphitheater
7:00 PMColor Me BrassBarrow Brewing
7:30 pm to 9 pmSanta ClausCorner of Main & Pace Park
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2018
TIMEWHATWHERE
By ReservationBlow Your Own OrnamentsSalado Glassworks
ALL DAYLongbow RoastersBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYHappy Pizza CompanyBarrow Brewing
ALL DAYLetters to SantaThe Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
9 a.m.-5 p.m.Salado Market DaysSalado Antique Mall
10 a.m.Christmas Cantata "Behold! A Savior !" Songs and stories of His birth. CHancel Choir and Live Chamber OrcestraSalado United Methodist Church
10 am to 4 pmSalado Artist Market - handmade items by local Salado ArtistsSalado Village Art @ Civic Center
11 a.m.-4 p.m.Sampling Teas and foods with free takeaway teaSerendipity
1:30 PMDenny Cullinan Barrow Brewing