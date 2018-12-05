Salado Christmas Stroll continues for second weekend

Local businesses are hoping the wet forecast for the early part of the weekend won’t dampen the holiday spirit of the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 7-9.
The streets of Salado will be filled with entertainment, shopping, dining, and excitement for the whole family.
Strollers can take a break from shopping to enjoy a Live Nativity at the First Baptist Church, and perhaps follow that with a ride in a horse drawn carriage.
Visitors will certainly want to make time to see a performance of A Christmas Carol at Tablerock Theater. This annual production of the classic story by Charles Dickens is a holiday hit with visitors and locals, alike.
The Salado Volunteer Fire Department will once again host Santa Claus at the corner of Main Street and Pace Park. Stop by and take a photo with the little ones.
There will be numerous dining options available including Salado’s own delightful eateries and visiting food trucks. There will be something to tempt everyone, whether you are looking for a snack, a warm cup of coffee or cocoa, or a full course meal.
The highlight of the Stroll will be late night shopping in Salado’s boutiques and galleries on Friday and Saturday both weekends.
|2018 SALADO CHRISTMAS STROLL
|SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
|FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2018
|TIME
|WHAT
|WHERE
|By reservation
|Blow Your Own Ornaments
|Salado Glassworks
|ALL DAY
|Carriage Rides
|First Baptist Church
|ALL DAY
|Finadene Food Truck
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Longbow Roasters
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Happy Pizza Company
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Letters to Santa
|The Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
|ALL DAY
|FREE Charm with $10 Purchase also serving Apple Cider & Sweet Treats
|Wash & Willow
|10 am to 4 pm
|Holly Williamson - showing and selling jewelry of Pader, Uganda. All sales go to the women who made the jewelry
|FSG Fine Jewelry
|10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Sampling teas and food with free takeaway tea
|Serendipity
|10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Coloring with Karen come and go for adults
|Stamp Salado
|1-2 p.m.
|Adult Coloring session
|Salado Library
|Afternoon / Evening
|LIVE Pianist
|21 Main
|4 pm to 9 pm
|Christmas Market
|Barrow Brewing
|4:30 pm to 10:00 pm
|Authentic Chuck Wagon serving coffee, hot chocolate, brownies & cookies by 3C Cowboy Fellowship
|80 S. Main St.
|5 pm to 6:30 pm
|Santa Claus
|Corner of Main & Pace Park
|5:30 PM
|Temple ISD Orchestra
|Strollers
|5:30 PM
|Killeen HS Choir
|Strollers
|6 pm to 8 pm
|Chamber Singers & Vocalese - Ellison HS - Killeen ISD
|Strollers
|6 pm to 8 pm
|LIVE Nativity
|First Baptist Church
|7:00 PM
|Blessed Union of Blues
|Barrow Brewing
|7:00 PM
|A Christmas Carol
|Tablerock Amphitheater
|7:30 pm to 9 pm
|Santa Claus
|Corner of Main & Pace Park
|SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2018
|TIME
|WHAT
|WHERE
|By Reservation
|Blow Your Own Ornaments
|Salado Glassworks
|ALL DAY
|Carriage Rides
|First Baptist Church
|ALL DAY
|Hecho en Queso Food Truck
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Longbow Roasters
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Happy Pizza Company
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Letters to Santa
|The Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
|ALL DAY
|FREE Charm with $10 Purchase also serving Apple Cider & Sweet Treats
|Wash & Willow
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Salado Market Days
|Salado Antique Mall
|9:30 am to 5 pm
|Salado Artist Market - handmade items by local Salado Artists
|Salad Village Art @ Civic Center
|10 a.m.-9 p.m.
|Sampling Teas and Foods with free takeaway tea
|Serendipity
|10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Cookie Cutter Vintage Ornament, Simple Elegance Class (registration required)
|Stamp Salado
|11 am to 3 pm
|Hand Painted Ornaments by Dee Levens
|The Mustard Seed
|11 am to 10 pm
|Authentic Chuck Wagon serving coffee, hot chocolate, brownies & cookies
|3C Cowboy Church, 80 S. Main St.
|Afternoon / Evening
|LIVE Pianist
|21 Main
|12 pm to 9 pm
|Christmas Market
|Barrow Brewing
|1 p.m.
|Gingerbread themed Storytime
|Salado Library
|1:30-3:30 p.m.
|Cookie Cutter Vintage Ornament, Simple Elegance Class (registration required)
|Stamp Salado
|2:00 PM
|Dance Troupe Performance
|Barrow Brewing
|Early Evening
|Belton HS Madrigal
|Strollers
|Early Evening
|Harmony Show Choir - Belton HS
|Strollers
|4:45 PM
|La Posada and Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
|Starts at Salado Museum and goes to St. Joseph's Episcopal Church
|5:30-6:30 pm
|Santa Claus
|Corner of Main & Pace Park
|6:00 PM
|Round Rock Choir
|Strollers
|6 pm to 8 pm
|LIVE Nativity
|First Baptist Church
|6:30 PM
|Redemption Brass Quintet - LIVE Music
|Salado Square
|6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
|Wayworn Traveler
|The Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
|7:00 PM
|A Christmas Carol
|Tablerock Amphitheater
|7:00 PM
|Color Me Brass
|Barrow Brewing
|7:30 pm to 9 pm
|Santa Claus
|Corner of Main & Pace Park
|SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2018
|TIME
|WHAT
|WHERE
|By Reservation
|Blow Your Own Ornaments
|Salado Glassworks
|ALL DAY
|Longbow Roasters
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Happy Pizza Company
|Barrow Brewing
|ALL DAY
|Letters to Santa
|The Shoppes on Main (22 N. Main St.)
|9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Salado Market Days
|Salado Antique Mall
|10 a.m.
|Christmas Cantata "Behold! A Savior !" Songs and stories of His birth. CHancel Choir and Live Chamber Orcestra
|Salado United Methodist Church
|10 am to 4 pm
|Salado Artist Market - handmade items by local Salado Artists
|Salado Village Art @ Civic Center
|11 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Sampling Teas and foods with free takeaway tea
|Serendipity
|1:30 PM
|Denny Cullinan
|Barrow Brewing