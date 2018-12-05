Salado Christmas Stroll continues for second weekend

Local businesses are hoping the wet forecast for the early part of the weekend won’t dampen the holiday spirit of the second weekend of the Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 7-9.

The streets of Salado will be filled with entertainment, shopping, dining, and excitement for the whole family.

Strollers can take a break from shopping to enjoy a Live Nativity at the First Baptist Church, and perhaps follow that with a ride in a horse drawn carriage.

Visitors will certainly want to make time to see a performance of A Christmas Carol at Tablerock Theater. This annual production of the classic story by Charles Dickens is a holiday hit with visitors and locals, alike.

The Salado Volunteer Fire Department will once again host Santa Claus at the corner of Main Street and Pace Park. Stop by and take a photo with the little ones.

There will be numerous dining options available including Salado’s own delightful eateries and visiting food trucks. There will be something to tempt everyone, whether you are looking for a snack, a warm cup of coffee or cocoa, or a full course meal.

The highlight of the Stroll will be late night shopping in Salado’s boutiques and galleries on Friday and Saturday both weekends.