Salado Community Chorus Spring Membership Drive is January 21 at First Baptist

Do you like music or like to sing? If so, consider joining the Salado Community Chorus. You DON’T need to be a Pavarotti or Celine Dion.

The chorus invites you to attend their Spring membership kick-off, encompassing chorus information and dinner on Tuesday, January 21st, at 6 pm. at the Fellowship Hall, First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main Street, Salado Texas. Chorus members will provide the food and gladly welcome guests to join them for dinner. For additional information on the chorus, visit our website at www.saladochorus.com.

Salado Community Chorus members invite you to join them. Find out more at a Spring Membership drive dinner and meeting Jan. 21 at First Baptist Church of Salado.

The Salado Community Chorus is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization dedicated to the promotion of music enjoyment in the Village of Salado. The chorus provides free public concerts and performances for various civic organizations. Chorus members and instrumentalists are volunteers from Salado and several other Central Texas communities, such as Round Rock/Georgetown/Copperas Cove/Killeen/ Belton/Temple and Salado. Practices are held each Tuesday, beginning January 28, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm in the Salado Civic Center. In addition, the chorus taqkes two breaks during the year, Christmas and the summer months.

Members of the chorus enjoy singing with others, learning new songs and providing choral entertainment. Requirements for the chorus are simply that you enjoy music, singing and are ready to meet a great group of similar-minded people. Neither auditions nor the ability to read music are required. The chorus actively recruits new members in the Spring and Fall to join current members, who have members for 1 to 28 years, and still love it.

If you need additional information, please contact our Chorus Director, Dottie Shirley 254-721-9700 or our Chorus President, Brenda Merz at 254-760-4139

