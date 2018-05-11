Salado Community Garden now accepting members for 42 plots

After weeks of work, the Salado Community Garden on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center (601 N. Main Street) is now accepting members who can utilize one of the 42 garden plots 4’ x 8’ in size.

Membership is open to residents or property owners in the Salado Independent School District.. The cost is $20 per year. Each member is assigned one (1) plot for gardening.

If a participant agrees to donated 10 percent of their produce to the Heart and Hands Ministries Food Bank in Salado, the annual cost for plot will be $10.

The minimum age for membership is 17.

Each of the 42 plots has a raised planting bed with fresh top soil. The garden is surrounded by an 8’ coated fence with a secure entrance. Water is available for garden on site for use by members, at no cost to members.

Access to the garden plots will be dawn to dusk daily.

Application forms are available at the Village of Salado municipal building, 301 N. Stagecoach Rd. or on the Village of Salado website (saladotx.gov)

Following are the rules for the Community Garden:

1. Members shall have something planted in their assigned plot no later than two (2) weeks after the date their membership was approved and their plot was assigned.

2. Members shall keep their plot planted at all times.

3. Members shall notify the Garden Leadership if they must their abandon their plot for any reason

4. Members shall keep weeds and dead plants at a minimum and maintain the areas immediately surrounding their plot and adjacent walkways.

5. Members shall keep their plants out of the adjacent walkways and contained within their plot.

6. Unkept plots are subject to reassignment to another member.

7. Members shall keep trash and litter out of their plots, as well as from adjacent walkways and perimeter fencing.

8. Members shall till and have their plots ready for the next member to plant prior to the expiration of their membership.

9. Pets are prohibited in the Community Garden.

10.Members shall pick only their own crops unless given permission by another member to do so.

11. Members shall not use chemical fertilizers, insecticides or weed repellents and will grow their garden using organic growing practices.

12. Members shall not plant tall crops where they will shade neighboring plots.

13. Members shall not abuse or misuse any and all Community Garden property, including gardening tools that may be provided.

14. Members shall not leave their children unattended in the Community Garden, nor shall they allow them to interfere with other members or other plots not assigned to them.

15. Members shall not share the combination lock number to the Community Garden’s access gate with anyone.

16. If a member resigns during a planting season, the member’s plot will be given to the next applicant on the membership waiting list.

17. Members shall notify the Community Garden Leadership of any problems or concerns related to the garden.

For more information about the program, contact Dr. Jerry Herrick at 254-718-9620 or Village Administrator Don Ferguson at 254-947-5060.