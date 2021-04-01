Salado Eagles are Area Soccer Champs

Salado Eagles are the Area champs in 4A Region III Soccer and will face Sealy at 6 p.m. April 1 at Bryan Viking Stadium.

In the Area Round, Salado beat Bellville 4-2 on March 29 in Rockdale.

Jaxson Husung scored two goals for the Eagles against Bellville. Alex Pierce scored a goal and Morgan Adams scored a goal.

Assists came from Pierce, Husung, Cooper Sands and Chris Ortiz.

Salado beat Mexia 4-1 in the Bi-District round at Waco ISD on March 26.

Goals were scored by Max Markham, Juaquin Tobias, Jackson Husung, and Ryan Havelka.

Assists came from Alex Pierce, Chris Ortiz, and Nico Lemus.