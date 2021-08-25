Salado Eagles kick off football season against Troy

Salado Eagles will continue their tradition of kicking off the football season by facing the Troy Trojans at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor Crusader Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27.

The Eagles beat Troy 46-27 and went on to blow through District 9-4A Div. II competition last year, thanks to a stacked lineup of three senior running backs who led the Eagles to 4,370 yards on the ground and 4,795 total offense.

All three starting running backs — District MVP Wrook Brown and District first teamers Noah Mescher and Reid Vincent — were lost to graduation, as well as crucial offensive linemen, leaving four-year starting quarterback Hutton Haire with young runners and young lineman to master the complex Slot T offense his father and coach Alan Haire brought to Salado six years ago.

But perhaps his seventh season at the helm of the Salado Eagles will be a lucky one.

The Eagles return four starters on each side of the ball from last year’s 11-2 Region Semi-finalist and District Champion team.

The offensive line, crucial in its execution of the Slot T scheme, will be anchored by Gavyn Keyser, a 6’2” 290 lb. tackle who was named the top lineman in the district last year and received All-State Honorable Mention. He registered 36 pancakes last year.

Aidan Wilson also returns to the offensive line. The 5’11”, 210 lb. senior guard is what Haire describes as “very fast and physical.” he earned First Team All-District honors last year.

Haire’s sure hands, cool demeanor and knowledge of the Slot T, will be needed under center this year with three new starting running backs.

Caden Strickland saw a great deal of action last year. He had 73 touches for 565 yards and nine TDs. He was also a top receiver coming out of the backfield for six catches for two TDs and 145 yards.

Safety Josh Huckabee will lead a defensive squad that will have several new faces, including Blake Rives and Scott Balmas taking over Co-Defensive Coordinator from alumni John Kirk, who took a coaching position at Texas powerhouse Aledo. Huckabee was named to the First Team All District. He had 49 solo tackles, 36 assisted tackles and an interception last year.

Blake Volk will also bring experience at defensive tackle. He had 21 total tackles, including eight solo tackles and four sacks, using his speed to get around larger offensive lineman. He was named to the second team All-District squad.

Other defensive notables are Seth Reavis, a 6’0” 175 lb. junior who was named to the second team all-district defense as a sophomore and lineman Cahvan Wilson, a 6’1”, 200 lb. junior. Sophomore Garrett Combs (6’3”, 225 lbs.) was named to the second team all district defense as a freshman. Haire says he “has the ability to be a force on the defensive front.”

Senior Nolan Williams returns to defend against the pass. He was a second team All District defensive player at Cornerback.

The Eagles won’t play a home game until Sept. 17 as they travel to Grandview to face the #7 Zebras on Sept. 3 and play Stephenville Yellowjackets at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10.

The Zebras gave Salado its only regular season loss, 21-7 in week two. The Eagles bounced back for 11 straight wins before losing to perennial state champion Carthage Bulldogs in the Region Semi-final round.

District 9-4A had three teams in the top 10 at different stages of the season last year: Salado, China Spring and Connally.

The Eagles knocked Connally out of the top 10 when they beat them on their home turf 20-15. China Spring, which ended up in third place in District, was a Region finalist, losing to Carthage on its way to another state championship and perfect season.

China Spring is ranked #7 in 4A D-II by the Bible of Texas Football, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Eagles will travel to China Spring to face the Cougars on Oct. 22, a week after hosting the Connally Cadets.