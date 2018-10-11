Salado Education Foundation gives more than $400,000 since formation; Cattlemen’s Ball is Oct. 20 at Tenroc

The Salado Education Foundation’s Cattlemen’s Ball will be at Tenroc Ranch in Salado next Saturday, October 20, at 6:00 p.m.

There will be live music featuring Ben Jammin’ Guenther Music. The meal will be catered by Jo

hnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que. There will be live and silent auctions and Bill Hall will serve as the auctioneer. Tickets are $75 each and they are available at Century 21 – Bill Bartlett and Johnny’s Steaks & Bar-Be-Que. You can also check out the Salado Education Foundation at www.saladoeducationfoundation.org or on Facebook.

The Salado Education Foundation (SEF) was formed in 1999 by a group of community members wishing to establish a foundation that supports our students and our teachers at Salado ISD. The SEF has a board comprised of community members and local business owners. There are currently 15 board members serving. Since 2001, the SEF has granted over $400,000 to our graduating seniors and almost $120,000 to teachers in innovative grants.

Scholarships:

Each May the SEF grants scholarships to graduating seniors from Salado ISD. The SEF supports these students in their commitment to continue their education whether it is a university, junior college, trade or technical school.

Innovative Teaching Grants:

Grant selection is based upon innovation, creativity, collaborative efforts, and instructional or professional development. Grants are given in hope to contribute to a common course of action in addressing rising academic and student expectations, while considering the future demand needed in a more globally competitive workplace. This is a competitive grant for Salado ISD staff and administrators. Grants are awarded in April each year.

Examples of past grants are:

•Software for physics

•Video editing equipment for film department

•Coding for first grade

•High school robotics

•Music software

Taylor Willingham Mini-Grants:

Taylor Willingham was an active member in the community and president of the SEF when she passed away. After she passed the SEF set up the monthly Taylor Willingham Mini Grants for Salado ISD classroom teachers.

The scope for the mini-grants includes, but is not limited to, the following categories: academic enhancement, choral and instrumental music, athletics, visual and performing arts, educational field trips, and first year teacher classroom set-up costs. Mini grants of amounts up to $250 will be awarded monthly.

Examples of past grants:

•Kindergarten curriculum

•Improvements to the junior high school counseling area

•Math games for math stations

•Chemicals and glassware for science

•Field trips

The SEF has two fundraisers a year. The Cattlemen’s Ball which will be held at Tenroc Ranch on Oct. 20th. The Hacker’s Ball Golf Tournament is held in the spring each year.

Thank you to the following people that serve on the Salado Education Foundation Board: Julie Allison, Jennifer Angell, Kelly Angell, Deborah Beene, Marisol Cadenas, Lori Cole, Robert Gill, Ashley Gist, Laci Gunter, Cassie Harvey, Michael Harvey, Savanah Hennig (treasurer), Lourdes Hilfman, Shanna Nail (president), Angie Neas (vice president), Brit Owen, Stacy Randolph, Ginger Shoenrock (secretary), Julie Self, Troy Smith, Lynne Steigerwalt, and Ashley Whitaker.