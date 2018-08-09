Salado Family Relief Fund will assist local families with buying school supplies

The Salado Family Relief Fund will be assisting families in financial need with school supplies for their children. Students in grades pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will receive a school supply package. Students in ninth through twelfth grade will receive a gift card.

This will take place at the Salado Presbyterian Church, which is located at 105 Salado Plaza Drive. The dates and times are Tuesday, August 14, from 4-6 p.m. and Thursday, August 16, from 5- 7 p.m.

You will need to bring the following items to show eligibility for school supplies or gift card:

1. Proof of enrollment in Salado ISD

2. One of the following: Medicaid letter/SSI disability card, Texas Lone Star Card, CHIP or WIC card

3 Photo Identification

The Salado Family Relief Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping Salado area residents in need. They also help qualified recipients with rent/mortgage, utilities, and minor medical expenses. Salado Family Relief Fund never gives cash, but always tries to work to find a solution or way to help.

The annual fundraiser for the Salado Family Relief Fund is the Empty Bowl Project. This event provides all-you-can-eat soup from a variety of local restaurants and bed and breakfasts. You can also purchase a homemade ceramic bowl at this fundraiser.

This year’s Empty Bowl Project will be on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. in the Salado Intermediate School cafeteria.

If you are interested in donating to the Salado Family Relief fund, you can contact Renee Oas at oasrenee@gmail.com

All other donations can be mailed to Salado Family Relief Fund Inc. P. O. Box 461, Salado, TX 76571