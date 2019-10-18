Salado fifth grader seeks volunteers to help with Wreaths for Vets

He is a quiet boy, but determined.

Segiv Eldridge, a fifth grader in Salado ISD, is working to organize volunteers in order to have a section represented at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Eldridge says that after he met Jean Shine, a founder and President of Wreaths for Vets, he realized that other central Texas communities like Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove have sections of the Veterans Cemetery that they collectively take responsibility for each Christmas holiday to put wreaths at the gravesite of each veteran buried there.

Segiv Eldridge is a fifth grader at Salado ISD. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)

“I realized that Salado does not have any section or volunteers to represent our school district or village to honor and remember our military veterans past and present,” he said. “I need your help!”

He is asking Saladoans to join him on three dates to adopt Section 18 of the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery off of Hwy 195 north of Killeen.

He is looking for at least 20 adult volunteers, high schoolers and students in grades five and higher to join him in placing wreaths at the 800 graves in Section 18, which will be the Salado section.

He is asking community members to coordinate with him by calling 254- 319-4679 (his mother Galia’s phone) and gathering in Killeen on Nov. 23, Nov. 30 and Jan. 11.

On Nov. 23, volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 South WS Young Dr. in Killeen to fluff and prepare the wreaths for placement at the graves. There will be a food truck onsite with food and drink for purchase (profits benefiting the Wreaths for Vets 501(c)3 Charity.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring 4-6 foot tables folding tables to the event for personal use to use as a work surface as well as work gloves. Be sure to label your table with your name.

Wreaths will be put out by volunteers on Nov. 30. Buses will shuttle volunteers to and from the Cemetery from the Volunteer Parking lot at Texs A&M Central Texas campuses beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at noon.

If weather is bad, the wreath laying may be moved to the following Saturday.

A Wreath Ceremony will be held at the Cemetery at 10 a.m. Nov. 30, followed by the laying of the wreaths beginning at 10:20 a.m.

Family Members will be release first to allow them the opportunity to lay a wreath for their loved ones.

The Master of Ceremonies will then announce that Monument Volunteers will be released to place wreaths.

The MC will then announce that all volunteers may be released to place wreaths.

Wreath pick up and cleaning will be 10 a.m. Jan. 11. In case of inclement weather, the day and time may be changed to the following Saturday. Wreaths cannot be stored wet.

Eldridge reminds high school students that volunteering for Wreaths for Vets qualifies toward community service hours required for graduation and for scholarship applications.

He asks that all Salado volunteers where Salado shirts so that others will see that there is a Salado presence for this important event.

He also encourages local organizations, businesses and individuals to contribute to the Wreaths for Vets organization, which is tax-deductible.

Please visit www.wreathforvets.org or email president@wreathforvets.org for more information.