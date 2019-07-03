Salado fireworks show July 6 at Sherrill Park

The annual Salado Fireworks show on Salado Creek on July 6 with the show beginning at full dark about 9 p.m. at Sherrill Park in Mill Creek.

There will be a day full of activities, including food and drinks for purchase, kids’ games and booths. There will also be a men’s golf tournament during the day.

Fireworks in Salado will be July 6 this year.

Mill Creek Country Club hires a professional fireworks show that will start at dark.

The best vantage point for the show will be in the newly-renovated and air conditioned The View at the Creek venue.

Wristbands for all-day admission to The View at the Creek will include your food and drink (including a full bar) and will cost $125 per person. Wrist bands can be purchased at the Pro Shop or by calling 254-947-5698.

Proceeds benefit the continued improvements at Mill Creek Country Club made by the ownership group.

For others, food and drink will be offered for purchase on the grounds of Sherrill Park. No outside food or drink on the grounds.

If you live within the boundaries of the Village of Salado, fireworks are not allowed. Violators can be fined up to $2,000.

The fireworks show sponsored by Mill Creek Country Club offers the community the chance to gather together to celebrate our Independence.

Residents living in the county and outside incorporated areas may discharge fireworks on the Fourth of July as no ban was adopted by Bell county commissioners this year.