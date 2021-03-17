Salado Football Awards Ceremony highlights historic year for Eagles

Coach Haire celebrates success of players on and off the field

Salado football players and parents gathered for the 2020-2021 Football Awards ceremony at Tenroc Ranch March 14, where Wrook Brown was named the Most Valuable Player.

Haire recognized his players for their success off the field by announcing 16 Salado Eagles who were named to the All-State Academic Team.

The Texas High School Coaches Association 2020-21 Academic All-State selections are based on senior athletes who excel in the following categories: GPA, Class Rank, and ACT/SAT scores.

First Team: Peyton Miller and Noah Mescher.

Second Team: Lucas Morvant, Logan Pitts, Kole Maedgen.

Honorable Mention: Wrook Brown, J. Cooper Free, Reid Vincent, Blake Marshall, K.C. Perkins, Kofi Stoglin, Avery Womack, Ryan McBurney, Keegan Mantanona, Ryder Haas and Raylan Booker.



Copyright: © 2021 Salado Village Voice. Photos Royce Wiggin

Coach Haire recognized his players who received All State nods.

Four players were named to the All-State Padilla Poll of coaches from around the state. Peyton Miller was named first team linebacker. Wrook Brown was named second team defensive back, Noah Mescher, second team running back and Gavyn Keyser, second team offensive line.

Brown was named All State first team safety by the Texas Sportswriters Association. Mescher was named third team fullback while Miller and Keyser received Honorable Mention.

Coach Haire also recognized the seniors on the team: Kole Maedgen, Wrook Brown, Noah Mescher, Chris Bates, Juaquin Tobias, Keegan Mantanona, Aaron Gonzalez, Cooper Free, Ryan McBurney, Ryan Poe, Ryder Haas, Reid Vincent, Kory Walker, Kofi Stoglin, LaTrell Jenkins, Peyton Miller, Greg Washington, Nick Sibbitt, K.C. Perkins, Bryce Dobbins, Lucas Morvant, Chance Hill, Blake Marshall, Raylan Booker, Avery Womack, Joe Ortiz, Josue Loza, Hayden Waters, Dylan Laverdiere, Logan Pitts, Derek Alvarado, Greg Washington and Nick Sibbitt

Senior Aaron Rodriguez (Dad Shown)

Copyright: © 2021 Salado Village Voice. Photos Royce Wiggin

The team honors came at the end of the awards ceremony, picked by their coaches.

Eagle Football Most Valuable Player Wrook Brown

Copyright: © 2021 Salado Village Voice. Photos Royce Wiggin

Wrook Brown was named the team Most Valuable Player.

Noah Mescher and Reid Vincent were named Offensive Co-MVPs.

Peyton Miller and Kofi Stoglin were named Defensive MVPs.

Bryce Dobbins was given the Eagle Spirit award for Offense.

Kory Walker was given the Eagle Spirit award on defense.

Aidan Wilson was named the Most Improved Offensive player.

Josh Huckabee was named the Most Improved Defensive player.

Offensive Newcomer of the Year is Caden Strickland.

Defensive Newcomer of the Year is Garrett Combs.

Prior to recognizing the 33 seniors who played for the 11-2 District and Area Champion Salado Eagles, Alan Haire recognized community members for their support of the football team.

Kristi Maedgen was named the Volunteer of the Year.

Salado Village Voice editor Tim Fleischer was recognized with the Contribution to the Game award. Fleischer has covered the Salado Eagles for 33 seasons.

Riad Chtay was given the Power of Influence award.

Salado’s Uncle Eagle (Jeff Stockton) was on hand to auction off a team ball and a membership to Anytime Fitness donated by Gary Bartlett.