Salado Health and Wellness Fair Sept. 28

The Salado Chamber of Commerce and Salado Care Clinic are excited to announce the Health and Wellness Fair and Blood Drive will be held 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the north end of the Salado Civic Center parking lot, 601 N. Main.

This will be a great time for locals to come meet the health and wellness providers from our own Salado community and see the full range of services they have to offer. Each participant will be providing information about their business, performing on site services and offering giveaways.

The event is free to the public and will host providers from a wide variety of fields including but not limited to: physicians and clinics, pharmacies, dentists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, massage therapists, yoga, pilates, fitness studios and more. Representatives from Salado’s Community Garden and Food Pantry will also be on hand.

Donate blood during the Health and Wellness Fair on Sept. 28.

The Salado Chamber of Commerce and Salado Care Clinic have partnered with Baylor Scott and White Blood Center to coordinate a blood drive. The mobile blood donation center will be on site from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., make your appointment at (254) 724-4376. Blood donors will be receive a free t-shirt from Baylor Scott & White along with a goodie bag full of surprises from local Chamber of Commerce member businesses.

Kids can enjoy free face painting and a visit from the Salado Police Department.

For further information on this event visit Salado.com or contact the Salado Chamber of Commerce.

