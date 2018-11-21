Salado ISD given clean audit; enrollment grows to 1,850

The Salado ISD School Board met on Monday, November 12. The following is a summary of that meeting:

•Jennifer Winkler was recognized as the Salado Rotary educator of the month

•The external auditors presented the 2017-2018 annual audit. The audit report was clean and there weren’t any negative findings. The Board approved the audit report.

•Architects from Huckabee updated the Board regarding the design of the new middle school.

•The Board reviewed the enrollment comparison. The current enrollment is 1,938 students. The November enrollment in 2017 was 1,850 students and the November enrollment in 2016 was 1,746 students.

• The Board reviewed the monthly financial reports and check registers.

• The Board approved the minutes from the October 15 and October 29 school board meetings.

• The Board approved a budget amendment for a donation for the 18+ program.

• The Board approved a resolution authorizing the voluntary annexation of property and authorized the Board President to sign the Resolution and Superintendent and Board President to act as set out in the Resolution.

• The Board delegated authority to the Superintendent to withdraw any Petition for Voluntary Annexation if appropriate.

Our next regular school board meeting will be held on Monday, December 17, at 6:p.m. at the Salado ISD Civic Center, located at 601 North Main Street.