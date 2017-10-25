Salado junior high student brings handgun to school

Salado ISD administrators notified the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on the afternoon of October 24 that an eighth grade student brought a handgun to school.

“Upon receiving the report we immediately notified the Bell County’s Sheriff’s Office,” Dr. Michael Novotny stated in an email sent to district employees and parents. “We secured the weapon without incident and the student was arrested.”

“Texas state law and Salado ISD District policy considers the possession of a firearm on school premises by a student to be an extremely serious disciplinary infraction, as well as a criminal matter, and it is being treated as such,” Dr. Novotny added. “Salado ISD will continue to cooperate with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate this matter.”

“The safety and security of your child is our main priority in Salado ISD,” he stated. “Please encourage your child to let a teacher or administrator know if a situation exists which could ever place them or others in danger. By partnering together as a school community we can continue to maintain the level of safety that we want for our children and that they certainly deserve.”