Salado kids sell projects at Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show Auction

The following Salado students had projects that sold at the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show Auction on Feb. 11.



Destiny Yount, Salado FFA, Champion/Grand Champion Pie, Nut Pie. $650.00. Buyers: Bell County Judge Jon Burrows and Commissioners, J.P. Don Engleking and wife Trenaise and Judge John Mischtian.

Trace Medlin, Salado FFA, Reserve Champion/Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine, Cross Breeds Heavy Weight. $5,260.00. Buyers: First State Bank-Central Texas, Lone Star Grading.

Macy Morris, Salado 4-H, Champion, Market Lambs, Heavy Weight Fine Wool. $2,328.00. Buyers: Baylor Scott & White Oral Surgery – Dr. Lance & Jill Read, Milam County Livestock Auction.

Lindy Martin, Salado FFA, Reserve Champion, Market Swine, Hampshire Light Weight. $1,554.00. Buyer: Johnson Bros. Ford.

Kylee Cottle, Salado FFA, Reserve Champion, Market Swine, Duroc Heavy Weight. $2,128.00. Buyer: Temple-Belton Feed & Supply.

Brody Cole, Salado FFA, First Place, Market Swine, Cross Breeds Light Weight. $2,156.50. Buyer: Lone Star Grading.

Garett Chick, Salado 4-H, First Place, Market Lambs, Light Heavy Weight Medium Wool. $3,000.00. Buyer: Chick Pool and Spa.

Mia Patton, Salado FFA, First Place Market Swine, Duroc Light Heavy Weight. $1,016.00. Buyer: Quick Inc. Land Surveying.

Kendall Thompson, Salado FFA, Second Place, Meat Goats, Meat Goat Class 5. $1,027.00. Buyers: Cortese Farms, Jackie McLaughlin, Richard Cortese.

Julie Oldham, Salado FFA, Market Lambs, Light Weight Fine Wool. $1,323.00. Buyer: Bell Contractors, Inc.

Jackson Husung, Salado FFA, Second Place Market Steers, AOB Light Heavy Weight. $3,648.00. Buyer: Belton Veterinary Clinic.

Allison Brinkman, Salado FFA, Second Place Market Steers, AOB Heavy Weight. $6,012.00. Buyer: Belton Veterinary Clinic.

Belton Farr, Salado FFA, Third Place, Market Swine, Yorkshire Light Weight. $2,260.00. Buyer: Don Ringler Chevrolet – Texas Best Chevy Dealer & Don Ringler Toyota.

Robert Aspen, Salado FFA, Third Place, Swine Carcass Contest. $2,000.00. Buyer: 195 Lumber Company.

Stuart Lastovica, Salado FFA, Third Place Market Steers, AOB Light Weight. $4,184.00. Buyer: Lone Star Grading.

Jensen Puckett, Salado 4-H, Third Place Market Lambs, Heavy Weight Southdown. $1,911.00. Buyer: First State Bank-Central Texas.

Laila Romero, Salado 4-H, Third Place Market Swine, Yorkshire Middle Weight. $1,764.00. Buyer: RCS Farms.

Sydney Hasha, Salado FFA, Third Place, Market Steers, American & ABC. $3,546.00. Buyer: Gunter Financial.

Maddison Brinkman, Third Place, Market Steers, AOB Heavy Weight. $4,436.25. Buyers: Pro Mix & Killeen Ready Mix, Temple-Belton Feed & Supply.

Victoria DeKay, Salado FFA, Fourth Place, Rabbit Fryers. $700.00. Buyer: Don Ringler Chevrolet — Texas Best Chevy Dealer & Don Ringler Toyota.

Macie Pittman, Salado FFA, Fourth Place, Market Swine, Black OPB Light weight. $936.00. Buyer: Quick Inc. Land Surveying.

Maria Husung, Salado FFA, Fourth Place, Market Steers, British. $4,162.50. Buyer: First State Bank-Central Texas.

Millye Edwards, Salado FFA, Fourth Place, Market Lambs, Light Weight Southdown. $3,810.00. Buyers: First State Bank – Central Texas, Gunter Financial Partners.

Lauren Thompson, Salado FFA, Fourth Place Meat Goats Class 7. $1,288.00. Buyer: Belton Veterinary Clinic.

Ainslee Morris, Salado 4-H, Fifth Place, Commercial Broilers, Pullets. $600.00. Buyers: Chick Landscaping, Inc., Cosper Pipe.

Maxton Dankert, Salado 4-H, Sixth Place, Market Lambs, Heavy Weight Fine Wool Cross. $4,230.00. Buyers: First State Bank – Central Texas, Lone Star Grading.

Brileigh Cole, Salado FFA, Sixth Place, Market Swine, Cross Breeds Middle Weight. $1,320.00. Buyers: First State Bank – Central Texas, Alta Seeds.

Lainey Taylor, Salado FFA, Seventh Place, Market Swine, Cross Breeds Middle Weight. $1,864.00. Buyer: Better Trees of Texas.

Kylar Combs, Salado FFA, Seventh Place, Market Lambs, Dorper. $1,130.00. Buyer: First State Bank – Central Texas.

Kenady McArthur, Salado FFA, 12th Place, Rabbit Fryers. $800.00. Buyers: H.E.B., Indian Hills Ranch.

Ethan Reyes, Salado FFA, 14th Place, Rabbit Fryers. $600.00. Buyer: Coufal Prater Equipment.

Kaitlyn Combs, Salado FFA, 31st Place Turkeys Hen. $1,100.00. Buyers: 195 Lumber Company, 5-F Land & Cattle, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.