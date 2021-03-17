Salado Lady Eagles are District soccer champions

The Salado Lady Eagles began their Spring Break by winning the District Championship in Soccer on March 15. The traveled to Burnet to beat the Lady Bulldogs 3-0.

Haley Piatak scored the only goal earned in the first half.

The other two goals were scored by Taylor Dabney in the second half, one which was assisted by Sydney King.

Avery Wright and the Eagle defense earned yet another shut out.

Last week, the Lady Eagles beat Lampasas in their second meeting of the District 18-4A loop. The Lady Eagles beat Lampasas 3-0 in January. This was the same score that Salado beat the Lady Badgers last week.

Salado controlled most of the possession in the first half but just couldn’t put the ball in the net. That changed in the 22nd minute when Haley Piatak received a pass from Savvy Oyler and cranked a shot from distance just outside the box that found the back of the net to give Salado the 1-0 lead. That is how the half would end with Salado up 1-0.

The second half was pretty much the same as the first half with Salado controlling the majority of possession and having multiple opportunities to score but just not being able to finish the deal.

That lasted until the 67th minute with Haley Piatak scoring her second goal of the night in very similar fashion as her first goal with a shot from distance giving Salado a 2-0 lead.

The final goal of the night was scored by Allison Carnahan coming off an assist from Payton Cunningham.

Avery Wright recorded the shutout.

Salado Lady Eagles are District 18-4A Soccer champions. They are shown above (Front Row, from left) Maria Pauer, Taylor Dabney, Madisyn Maddux, Holly Wright, Allison Carnahan, Sydney King, Aubrey Heffner, Avery Wright; (Middle Row, from left) Presley Maddux, Lydia Leslie, Anna Leslie; (Back Row, from left) Savvy Oyler, Madyson Rosamond, Lily Lougheed, Maddy Schulz, Payton Cunningham, Kennedy Anthony, Haley Piatak, Leyla Peralta & Ashlyn Williams.



Copyright: © 2021 Salado Village Voice. Photo by Janet Maddux

