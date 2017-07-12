Salado Legends celebrates 25 years of Culture

Tablerock invites former cast, crew, sponsors invited back to play

Salado Legends is having its 25th birthday this year and is inviting former cast, crew, sponsors, donors and friends to the party.

Tablerock Festival has sent out invitations to past performers to attend one of the three performances for free. Extended family members are invited for half-price ($10 for Adults and $5 for Children).

Performance dates are July 22, 29 and Aug. 5 with the play beginning at 8:15 p.m.

Tablerock is looking for previous cast and crew members, sponsors, scholarship donors, friends who worked on the facilities, helped to create a Walking Trail, build the barns and also people who took out ads in our 25 programs.

“You were a part of making Tablerock Amphitheater and Salado Legends what it is today,” said Jackie Mills, author of Salado Legends and tireless leader for Tablerock. “We want to thank you and show you how the amphitheater has improved, how the play has achieved fame, its many awards through the years and how the original old story has remained the same with the addition of a few new characters and several new songs.”

Former cast and crew can spot themselves in the photos from 24 old programs that will be set up on tables at the entrance to the theater seating. “A Tablerock volunteer will write your name down and what years you were in Salado Legends,” Mills said. “You will be introduced either before the play or during intermission.”

Stay late after the performance and swap tales with Jackie and Denver Mills, Donnie Williams and your old friends.

You can contact Jackie Mills at 254-947-9205 or tablerock1@aol.com and view the Tablerock web site at www.tablerock.org

Call and let Jackie know if you will attend. Even if you can’t attend, call Jackie and “tell us where you are today and how you can be reached.

Mills added: “We want to be able to tell all of your old friends about you when they ask, for example…. ‘Whatever happened to the women who portrayed the three Culture Ladies in 1998?’”

Pass the word!

A note from the Editor: We know where at least one of the Culture Ladies can be found. Stephanie Hood is here in the newspaper office with us. She portrayed one of the Culture Ladies. Also, all four of her children Shaina, Lainey, Brenna and Allen have had roles in the Salado Legends play over the years.