Salado lights up for Christmas Stroll

Experience the magic of Christmas during the 59th Annual Salado Christmas Stroll held annually the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.

“The Christmas Stroll is Salado’s favorite event of the year,” says Lara Tracy, Chair of the Salado Chamber of Commerce. “Generations of families return every year and make lasting memories.”

This year’s Salado Christmas Stroll will kick-off at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 with a Lighted Christmas Parade.

With more than 50 participants, this year’s parade is set to be the largest to date for Salado. First Calvary Division’s Horse Cavalry has been a favorite of parade goers along with the Military Band the Military Grand Marshall courted by a locally owned WWII Jeep. The Lighted Christmas Parade will begin at the corner of Royal and Main and end at the Salado Civic Center. The annual lighting of the trees at the Salado Civic Center will take place at the close of the parade. Come early to get a seat along the parade route and seek out a Sirena Youth Ambassador to purchase your parade light up accessory. Several shops are set to be open after the parade, so stay a little longer and get a jump on your Salado Christmas Stroll shopping.

On the weekends of Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15, dozens of decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Friday and Saturday until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m. Salado’s Boutiques will be well stocked with a variety of merchandise, so you are sure to find something for everyone on your Christmas list. Sip hot cocoa while strolling down Main Street, where you will be serenaded by Strolling Carolers and encounter Live Music throughout the Village. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

A newcomer to the Salado Christmas Stroll is Sisters on the Fly. Perhaps you’ve seen them on The Today Show? This fun, nationally recognized group of ladies will be bringing their trailer tour to the grounds of the Salado Civic Center during the first weekend of stroll! You will be able to tour more than 50 creative, clever and unique travel trailers that have all been decorated for Christmas. You will find vintage models, contemporary ones and then some- Shasta, Airstream, Winnebago, Boles-Aero, and more. See story in the Salado Village Guide (C Section).

Have you been naughty or nice? Visit Santa at his new headquarters, located at Main Street and Rock Creek Drive. Santa will be available 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, and the noon-3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8. Photos with Santa will be provided by local photographer Solas Gallery, and of course parents you are welcome to take your own pictures.

The “Greatest Story Ever Told” comes to life 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings during the Salado Christmas Stroll. First Baptist Church of Salado presents their Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street both weekends of the Stroll.

Two long standing traditions during the Salado Christmas Stroll are the Tour of Homes and Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The Salado Historical Society will host this year’s Home Tour on Saturday, December 7 and includes seven homes.

Tablerock Ampitheater of Salado will present their 27th Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14. Tickets for both events may be purchased online at CentralTexasTickets.com.

Swing by Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market Noon-6 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14.

There will be FREE parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ, Thomas Arnold Elementary School and the Salado Junior High School. Multiple Trolleys will be operating to help get you to and from.

Turn to page 1C of this week’s edition of Salado Village Voice for a Stroll schedule and map and more information or visit saladovillagevoice.com for a mobile map.