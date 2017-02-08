Salado Masonic Lodge taking Flag Program subscribers for 2017

Masons deliver 300 flags to residents, businesses on federal holidays

Salado Masonic Lodge #296 will continue the Salado Flag Program in 2017 and is now taking new subscribers. The cost is $30 for the year.

Current subscribers have been mailed or emailed a renewal notice for the 2017 calendar year along with a letter of thanks from the Masonic Lodge for helping local Masons to provide $6,000 in scholarships to local Salado High graduates, purchasing bikes to donate to the Salado Family Relief Fund Christmas project and supporting Masonic charities.

“Salado Masonic Lodge has been a part of the Village of Salado for 150 years,” Worshipful Master Brian Arnett said. “We have funded and supported countless community projects during this time. Over the last few years Masons have raised funds for the Salado Band, Salado One Act Play, Salado Choir, Salado Soccer Team, books for the Elementary Library, Dental Hygiene packets for first graders, Take Time to Read program for the Elementary and Middle Schools, upgrading the Civic Center, building paths and cleaning up on College Hill, among many other ventures.”

Subscriptions are available to Salado residents and businesses. The annual subscription rate remains at $30 per flag for both businesses and residences. Salado Masons will place the United States Flags in a place of prominence in your yard or in front of your business for the following holidays: Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20); Memorial Day (May 29); Flag Day (June 14); Independence Day (July 4); Labor Day (Sept. 4) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

If you would like to subscribe to the Salado Flag Program, send $30 check or money order to Salado Masonic Lodge #296, P.O. Box 23, Salado, TX 76571. Please include your name, mailing address, street address for flag placement, email address and phone number. No personal information will be shared with outside groups. Fill out the form below and an invoice will be emailed to you.

If you have any questions, call the Salado Masonic Lodge Flag Program Chairman, Tim Fleischer, at (254) 458-2643.

The Salado Flag program was started in 1997 by the Salado Rotary Club. It was turned over to the Masonic Lodge in 2014.