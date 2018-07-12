Salado ranks in top 10 in 4A Lone Star Cup

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools in Texas. One high school from each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A) earn this award based on their team performance in district and state championships in academics, athletics, and music.

Salado High School won the Lone Star Cups award in 2008, 2013, and 2014. Out of the 1,317 high schools in Texas, we are one of only 42 high schools that have ever won a Lone Star Cup award. There are only ten high schools in Texas that have won more Lone Star Cup awards than the three Salado High School has won.

The three times we won the Lone Star Cup we were competing as one of the largest high schools at the 2A size classification. We have since moved up two size classifications – one because of our enrollment growth and one because the UIL changed the alignments from five classifications to six classifications.

The competition is tougher at the 4A level, especially considering that we are one of the smallest 4A high schools in the state. Our enrollment as of the 2016-2018 realignment ranked us 181st out of the 191 high schools at the 4A level. In spite of this significant size disadvantage, our students and coaches did extremely well and earned 10th place out of the 191 high schools at the 4A level in the 2018 Lone Star Cup rankings.

Congratulations to our students and coaches that earned Lone Star Cup points in the following activities this past (2017-2018) school year:

Volleyball = 2 points (2 points for qualifying for playoffs)

Football = 10 points (2 points for qualifying for playoffs, 2 points for winning the district championship, and 6 points for winning three rounds of playoffs)

Girls soccer = 6 points (2 points for qualifying for playoffs, 2 points for winning the district championship, and 2 points for winning one round of playoffs)

Boys soccer = 8 points (2 points for qualifying for playoffs, 2 points for winning the district championship, and 2 points for winning one round of playoffs)

Softball = 6 points (2 points for qualifying for playoffs, 2 points for winning the district championship, and 2 points for winning one round of playoffs)

Baseball = 12 points (2 points for qualifying for playoffs, 2 points for winning the district championship, and 8 points for winning four rounds of playoffs)

Academics = 12 points (4 points for winning the regional championship and 8 points for earning second place in the state)

Total = 56 points (10th place out of 191 high schools at the 4A level in Texas)