The Salado Reunion will be held June 10 at the Salado Intermediate School, 550 Thomas Arnold Rd. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the event will close at 3:30 p.m.

A catered lunch will be served, with only limited availability at the door. Visitors do not have to participate in the meal to attend.

The tradition of visiting with old friends and neighbors during the annual Salado Reunion began in 1926.

The event is not just for Salado alumni, but for any resident past or present.