Salado Rocks Pace Park this Saturday

Morning event is perfect to bring kids, grandkids to meet other Salado Rocks’ collectors and painters

Salado Rocks Pace Park brings together painters and collectors of the Salado Rocks for a morning of fun and community on July 28.

Beginning at 9 a.m. in the Pace Park pavilion, children, parents and friends are invited to come together to find, paint, swap and share stories about the popular summertime activity Salado Rocks.

Sponsored by Salado Village Voice and the Village of Salado, Salado Rocks Pace Park will include the work of Salado clay artist Ro Shaw, who has been handmaking the Salado Tiny Pots and Salado Tiny Gnomes that have been stashed around town. A limited number of the items will be made available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the Salado Family Relief Fund.

After a hot dog lunch provided by Salado Masonic Lodge #296, Salado Rocks participants will be set loose to hide their gems for others to find.

Be sure to mark your rocks Salado Rocks Pace Park and share your photos on social media. Tim Fleischer, Marilyn Fleischer and Stephanie Hood are organizing the event.