Salado Rotary Club supports Salado students

The Salado Rotary Club is a strong supporter of our school district. The Rotary Club provides scholarships for our graduating seniors.

They also honor one student or one employee every month through their “Salado Rotary student/employee of the month” recognition. The Rotary helped pay for updating our three state championship signs located at the Administration Building/Civic Center on Main Street, at the high school on FM 2484, and at the softball field on Thomas Arnold Road and West Village Road. They also donate books to our school library.

The Salado Rotary is hosting a BBQ Cook-Off on May 25 as a fundraiser. They are currently seeking cooking teams. You can contact them by phone at 254-394-4100 or you can e-mail me at michael.novotny@saladoisd.org if you are interested in being a cooker. Sponsorships are also available.

This will be a fun, family event on Main Street for the entire community. BBQ smokers will be lined up and down Main Street for tasting and voting. Enjoy the shops, the creek, Pace Park, followed by a farmers market, food truck and band at the end of Main Street and Royal Street.

The public will be able to purchase a $10.00 wrist band (13 and over) on the day of event, 12 and under are free. The wrist bands will allow you to sample each cooker’s food, plus receive a scorecard to judge the BBQ entries in different categories. Each scorecard entry will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize for a wrist band purchaser.

For the BBQ teams, there will be four entries: brisket, ribs, chicken and beans. There will be a buckle for overall Grand Champion and Reserve Champion. Prizes will be awarded for 1st-3rd places in each category. All categories will need to be entered to be eligible for the prizes.

The Salado Rotary meets on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Johnny’s Steaks and BBQ. Anyone interested in joining the Salado Rotary is welcome to e-mail me at michael.novotny@saladoisd.org or call me at 254-947-6905.