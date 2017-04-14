Salado Six earn KTB Civic award

Keep Texas Beautiful recently announced The Salado Six as a winner of the 2017 Keep Texas Beautiful Awards – Civic Organization Award – Project, one of the awards it bestows to honor those who protect the Texas environment and support the organization’s mission to make Texas the cleanest, most beautiful state in the nation. The Keep Texas Beautiful Awards – Civic Organization Award – Project recognizes contributions by civic organizations that support the KTB mission.

Each year, Keep Texas Beautiful acknowledges deserving individuals, businesses, community groups, civic organizations, media, government entities and law enforcement officials for their commitment to an array of environmental issues, including litter prevention and community beautification, volunteerism, illegal dumping enforcement and education.

The Salado Six consist of volunteers, Hans Fields, Joe Oliver, Tommye Prater, Donald Hogue, Mel Williams, and Roy Harden, that have been committed to maintaining the landscape in the Village of Salado since 1998 by mowing, edging, planting, and increase visual enhancements for residents and visitor’s enjoyment the natural beauty of the Village of Salado.

Award winners will be recognized at KTB’s 50th Annual Conference, held June 12-14 in San Antonio. A full list of winners and award descriptions, as well as information about the conference can be found at www.ktb.org.