Salado soccer teams Waco-bound for playoffs

Salado High won the District Championships in both boys and girls soccer and both teams will travel to the Waco ISD Athletic Complex for the bi-district round of the playoffs on March 26.

The girls team will play first at 5:30 p.m., where they will face the Mexia Lady Blackcats, the fourth place team from District 17-4A.

The boys will play the second game at 7:30 p.m. when they face the Mexia Blackcats, the fourth place team from District 17-4A.

Both varsity teams play in their respective Region III playoff bracket against teams from Districts 17-24

The Varsity boys shut out the Jarrell Cougars, 4-0, in the final home game of the season March 22.

Senior Ryan Havelka scored two goals for the Eagles. Alex Pierce, Max Markham also scored goals for the Eagles.

Assists came from Alex Pierce, Senior Chris Ortiz and Senior Sam Gist.

Goal keeper Juaquin Tobias recorded his 14th shut out of the season.

This has been a record-setting season so far for the Eagles, who have recorded 14 district wins and no losses. Salado had scored more goals in district with 73 and allowed the fewest number of goals in district play with just two.

Alex Pierce has scored the most goals in a game with six and the most goals in district play with 24. He is second behind Costas Loullis (33) for total goals in a season with 30.

Cooper Sanders and Chris Ortiz are tied for fourth in season assists with nine each. Ortiz and Nico Lemus are first and second for most assists in a game with five and three respectively. Ortiz is second in district play for assists with nine.