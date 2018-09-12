Sales tax allocation drops 11% to Village

For the first time this year, the sales tax payment to Salado dropped compared to last year. Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he will send sales tax allocations checks to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts.

The Village of Salado will receive a $37,895.46 payment, which is 11.35 percent less than last September’s payment of $42,747.72. For the year, however, the Village is still running about 9.4 percent ahead of payments to-date in 2017. Through September the Village has received $358,357.65 compared to $327,541.64 through September 2017.

Salado Public Library District will receive a $28,166.10 check, which is 9.44 percent less than last September’s check of $31,103.80. For the year, the Library District is running 7.85 percent ahead of 2017 having received $270,992.82 compared to $251,263.70 compared to last year through September.

The County will receive a check of $1.56 million, almost 9 percent more than last September’s $1.44 million payent. For the year, the County is 3 percent ahead at $14.58 million compared to $14.1 million.

The Comptroller sent a total of $738.8 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 10.5 percent more than in September 2017.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 January 40,456.60 45,704.34 24,954.36 25,558.15 25,963.70 30,307.07 26,452.99 27,183.54 27,292.95 35,237.65 30,275.00 26,887.25 28,124.55 25,997.82 23,328.83 22,625.52 21,762.56 . February 49,490.54 45,494.57 46,698.52 44,050.67 43,219.86 46,852.41 45,326.95 43,579.55 42,732.32 42,088.32 45,648.51 43,256.74 45,995.54 39,723.68 38,974.79 46,753.32 40,396.09 . March 30,974.81 29,838.04 23,609.16 22,594.01 24,777.68 21,594.93 30,416.75 20,310.58 20,654.39 21,124.09 21,143.89 17,660.19 19,462.60 20,156.27 16,437.56 13,706.38 17,424.27 0.00 April 29,638.28 25,058.41 25,554.50 25,196.54 29,930.99 22,260.69 23,023.29 20,062.64 20,152.08 20,327.89 22,640.66 21,025.94 21,192.26 19,168.67 16,237.22 14,247.07 17,564.89 0.00 May 46,475.43 39,894.46 41,486.33 42,284.66 38,369.05 39,276.19 35,734.28 36,261.75 36,242.69 34,137.70 34,642.89 32,599.69 33,662.76 31,374.65 32,598.11 28,661.78 26,984.29 0.00 June 32,787.79 29,190.66 26,865.73 25,678.19 25,882.11 31,758.88 28,548.58 23,835.58 24,382.87 25,797.42 19,854.28 24,627.19 24,691.20 24,049.05 22,874.40 21,666.50 23,101.73 0.00 July 34,601.67 28,304.56 25,114.41 26,851.71 25,154.53 26,179.85 33,468.75 24,648.72 22,811.01 26,749.39 27,036.50 29,181.17 27,391.93 24,153.34 22,486.02 22,648.55 22,439.64 0.00 August 46,037.07 41,308.88 38,955.95 35,517.04 37,403.67 35,042.83 39,417.00 39,475.28 34,160.66 35,413.89 37,111.49 32,553.63 36,012.91 32,572.59 30,433.50 29,534.76 29,423.14 0.00 September 37,895.46 42,747.72 26,842.95 26,020.55 23,875.22 27,875.10 31,512.10 22,488.21 24,944.70 23,871.22 29,532.91 26,909.19 24,198.55 23,722.73 23,178.88 21,624.42 25,994.56 18,552.23 October 30,847.04 26,102.60 23,363.93 31,898.57 31,051.12 23,746.42 21,701.74 24,438.80 24,318.64 25,515.90 25,616.16 23,318.10 22,002.90 20,544.88 18,143.92 19,983.87 18,018.47 November 43,643.52 35,769.25 34,829.54 36,914.22 29,198.10 32,720.24 35,250.56 35,880.88 32,022.82 34,699.70 33,073.13 33,323.94 29,880.62 32,676.89 29,793.24 27,910.76 28,437.22 December 31,876.29 29,693.02 33,486.67 27,507.91 26,548.01 31,533.73 26,934.46 27,283.21 28,434.77 29,580.53 28,312.43 25,516.55 26,905.87 23,443.82 21,002.62 20,706.81 22,077.10 TOTAL 348,357.65 433,908.49 371,646.78 365,431.66 370,897.51 367,945.18 381,901.08 341,732.61 340,976.56 349,523.80 357,682.26 341,702.71 342,890.89 319,708.19 303,214.90 290,408.08 293,692.61 87,085.02

Salado Library District Sales Tax History

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 TOTAL 270.992.82 333,894.69 297,664.89 281,117.28 287,154.22 367,525.93 323,372.07 257,910.43 248,055.27 239,130.24 259,373.69 250,336.47 233,991.44 203,954.20 189,437.87 180,539.10 180,070.24 178,277.15 169,163.71 147,726.91 7,903.04 January 35,237.47 31,578.19 19,179.06 19,651.29 19,619.82 28,022.09 19,663.43 20,538.36 18,850.83 22,677.79 21,223.82 19,571.70 18,242.71 16,206.87 14,828.82 14,021.96 14,697.20 13,379.93 15,031.40 9,936.19 . February 32,892.39 32,575.42 33,558.04 31,591.91 31,034.12 31,000.42 31,902.26 30,458.91 28,867.23 29,233.12 31,927.16 27,589.02 29,003.88 23,770.41 23,122.88 24,793.93 23,721.62 22,934.81 20,967.02 19,797.61 . March 25,498.84 22,822.25 20,334.60 18,033.21 21,314.18 32,702.29 22,803.06 15,430.27 15,403.56 15,468.48 16,166.79 13,775.07 13,643.21 12,907.90 10,904.76 10,660.96 11,165.32 9,049.21 12,304.34 7,954.28 . April 24,549.50 21,476.78 21,341.11 19,490.75 22,271.45 27,257.22 18,331.74 15,504.62 15,488.44 14,731.51 16,443.17 16,267.70 14,810.66 11,873.57 10,544.08 10,331.42 11,743.32 10,116.49 10,640.72 9,268.16 . May 36,229.20 32,365.25 31,329.59 29,954.84 26,845.74 39,144.20 24,571.36 26,384.38 26,612.58 22,306.69 24,644.54 23,053.15 22,102.11 19,473.32 19,682.63 16,927.75 15,567.87 17,081.45 16,175.86 14,508.53 . June 26,699.74 22,467.04 22,371.22 21,917.99 22,512.44 22,981.80 20,267.49 19,606.40 18,084.51 19,107.27 16,327.61 19,098.99 16,880.05 16,225.17 14,603.20 14,106.32 13,569.85 13,825.38 11,600.99 9,873.49 0.00 July 27,679.85 25,845.89 20,708.03 21,263.13 19,798.51 42,276.46 34,947.74 19,630.43 17,831.76 19,267.68 18,668.06 22,007.97 18,351.00 16,093.78 13,885.08 14,341.43 14,549.14 15,110.64 13,230.32 11,930.19 0.00 August 34,039.73 31,029.08 31,386.85 26,348.23 27,749.38 36,898.55 34,473.12 28,318.68 25,450.62 22,627.55 29,749.49 23,561.98 24,377.55 20,651.64 19,313.19 18,549.14 16,967.71 18,320.32 16,884.37 16,011.51 0.00 September 28,166.10 31,103.80 22,529.21 21,334.13 19,583.44 30,363.88 29,335.22 18,552.20 18,683.36 16,699.02 20,751.61 18,018.18 16,141.32 15,823.71 14,522.99 13,334.11 15,281.73 13,435.59 12,103.61 13,571.98 0.00 October . 24,751.68 21,553.85 20,113.84 23,865.78 29,345.85 26,971.87 17,749.36 17,878.34 16,967.95 18,800.97 21,230.51 16,879.34 14,441.73 12,703.70 12,374.56 12,231.98 12,802.18 11,889.95 14,724.76 0.00 November . 32,561.60 27,104.74 26,542.89 29,362.96 27,454.36 30,215.05 26,060.15 24,983.78 22,237.92 24,226.61 24,575.23 25,656.50 19,712.17 20,828.95 18,159.79 17,257.64 17,011.81 15,864.98 9,722.46 0.00 December . 25,317.71 26,268.59 24,875.07 23,196.40 20,078.81 29,889.73 19,676.67 19,920.26 17,805.26 20,443.86 21,586.97 17,903.11 16,773.93 14,497.59 12,937.73 13,316.86 15,209.34 12,470.15 10,427.75 7,903.04