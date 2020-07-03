July 20, 1954

June 30, 2020

Sara Beth Oyler, 66, of Belton, TX, died June 30, 2020 after a very short battle with cancer at home and at Scott & White hospital in Temple. Sara was born on July 20, 1954 in Rising Star, TX to Ross and Georgie Street. She married her teenage sweetheart and only love, Richard H. Oyler.

Sara enjoyed life to its fullest and loved gardening, sewing, camping at the beach, and most of all being with her grandkids and family.

Sara Beth Oyler

She will always be remembered for her big heart and loving smile. She was also a member of the Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; one daughter, Memoi of Belton, TX; one son and daughter-in-law, Jamie Oyler and Michelle of Saledo; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn of Academy, Janson of Dallas, Joshua of Colorado, Samantha of Killeen, Savannah of Salado, Hayden and Ian of Belton; and one sister, Marietta of Colorado.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Crawford-Bowers Chapel at 11:30am.

Inurnment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00pm

In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancerresearch.org.