Schleede, Ramah Lorraine

Ramah Lorraine Schleede passes away Oct. 26

Services for Ramah Lorraine Schleede were held at the Heartfield Funeral Home Chapel Oct. 26. Ramah passed away Oct. 23, 2007.

She was born May 25, 1926, in Salado, Texas, to Thomas F. and Lula Wood McGuyer. She graduated from Salado High School and married her high school sweetheart, Will R. (Bill) Schleede, on October 26, 1944. Ramah and Bill lived in the Bell County area for over 63 years. Ramah was a homemaker and worked at Britt’s Drug Store in Belton for many years. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Bartlett.

Ramah will be greatly missed by her husband Bill; daughters Janis Allen of Temple and Cindy Clifton and husband Will of Salado; granddaughter Heather Hildebrand and husband Lyle of Zorn. She will also be missed by her sister, Frankie Parker and husband J.T. of Belton; brothers Glenn Curtis McGuyer and wife Mildred, of Reno, Nevada, and Maynard H. (Buddy) McGuyer and wife Pat of Fort Worth; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A brother, Roger Dalton McGuyer preceded Ramah in death.

The family requests donations to be made to the Scott and White Hospice, 2401 South 31st Street, Temple Tx 76508.