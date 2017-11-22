Dinosaur George from San Antonio was one of the many presenters during the Science and Engineering Day at Salado Intermediate School. Guests made special presentations throughout the building and at various points around the campus. including demonstrations in the school parking lot. Dinosaur George brought a selection of fossils to show and discuss with the students. For more photos, turn to page 2B of this edition. (Photo by Royce Wiggin)
