Seaberry, John Byron

Services held for J.B. Seaberry, 92

John Byron Seaberry, 92, passed away in Ft. Worth, Jan 22, 2004, Graveside services were held Jan. 27 in Greenwood Cemetery, Ft. Worth.

J/B. Was born Nov. 25, 1911 in Pooleville to John B. Seaberry, a Christian Advent preacher, and Lucy Taylor Seaberry. He was one of eight children. J.B. was a member of the Second Advent Church of Grapevine and the Masonic Lodge.

In the early 1960’s J.B. retired from General Dynamics ,Ft. Worth as a development department manager. He and his wife, Frances, moved to a Weatherford farm where they farmed and raised cattle before moving to Salad in 1980, where they restored the Baines House on Royal Street. They obtained a Texas Historical marker for this in 1866 house as well as a listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Seaberry’s generausly shared their home with the community state as it was part of the Salad Historical Society Historic Tour of Homes on several occasions. They returned to Weatherford in 1992.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Frances Connor Seaberry and nieces and nephews.