Child Care

The Play Yard: 6 weeks to 12 years with age appropriate curriculum, drop of and pick up from Salado schools, 254-947-1153. tfnb

Cleaning

Clear View Window Cleaning: Windows, gutters, powerwashing, ceiling fan cleaning. (254)931-6172.

Clear Vision Cleaning – Residential and commercial cleaning service. (254)314-5050.

Dry Cleaners

Mill Creek Cleaners, quality dry cleaning, laundry, alterations, 213 Mill Creek Dr. Suite 200, 254-947-0100. tfnd

Salado Cleaners: Laundry, dry cleaning, alterations, leather, suede, 1209 N. Stagecoach, 254-947-7299. tfnd

Dirt/Stone Work

CBS Construction: septic tanks, house pads, driveways, lot clearing, top soil, 254-718-1752. tfnd

Lone Star Grading, commercial, residential, industrial excavation, grading, paving, pads, driveways, roads, 254-947-0149 or 254-933-7900

Farm

Pine Meadow Farm- Riding instruction, Reg Morgan Horse sale and miniature donkey sales. Featuring this week: Seeing spots! We have several spotted donkeys for sale. 254-444-1988. 3/8tfn

Financial

Troy L Smith Financial: Personal investment solutions. 254-947-0376, Troylsmith.com.

Alton D. Thiele PC: Certified Public Accountant, tax returns, business accounting, auditing, consulting, 254-939-0701. tfnd

Bruce A. Bolick, CPA: Payroll, Individual and Business Taxes. By appointment, (254) 718-7299. SaladoCPA@aol.com. tfnd

The Personal Wealth Coach®: SEC registered investment advisor, highly personalized portfolio design and management, 254-947-1111.

Florist

Brookshire Brothers full service florist. Blooming plants. 254-947-8922.

Garbage

Clawson Disposal: Competitive pricing for great garbage service; containers, too. 512-746-2000.

Health and Fitness

Family Dentistry: Lumineers for straighter, whiter teeth. Douglas B. Willingham, DDS, 254-947-5242.

First Eye Care Salado: eye exams, eye disease management, designer eye wear and contact lens service. (254) 947-3783

Integrity: Rehab & Home Health Physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, in-home skilled nursing. integrityrehab.net, 254-699-3933.

Heat & Air

Bell Air Conditioning: All brands repairs, free estimates, 100% financing available, 254-939-1141. TACLA002113C

Britt Heating & Air: Installation and repairs, 254-760-1004, 254-947-5263, TACL #B006640

Insurance

Finney Insurance, home, auto, life, commercial, liability, farm, ranch, 254-947-3599.

Rita Zbranek, Farmers Insurance, auto, home, life, commercial, 254-947-0995.

Jewelers

Devereaux’s Jewelers: Quality crafted custom work, jewelry repair, appraisals, watch repair, stone setting, diamond sales, photo design. 254-771-1260.

Lastovica Jewelers: in-store jewelry repairs, diamond sales, setting and appraisal, custom design, watch repair, 254-773-5772.

Salado Creek Jewelers by Kiki Creations: 106 North Main St. 254-855-5538, private showings.

Landscaping

Lawnwork & Tree

BapBap’s Shredding Service- Joe Vaughn, (512)415-1428. www.bapbaps.com.

Keith Ace Hardware has all your home and garden needs. 213 Mill Creek Drive, Suite 106. (254) 947-4008.

Salado Landscaping – residential landscaping, masonry and concrete services. Locally owned and operated (254) 247-7339.

Trees, Shrubs & Landscaping, Pruning, www.victormareklandscaping.com. 1-512-818-3822, Removal and Hauling. Flower beds, yard work, top soil. Serving Salado 35 years. 0724tfn

Personal Services

Hairitage Barber Shop: Full service Barber Shop, call 254-947-3309 for appointments.

Salado’s Hair Shop, full service salon. Hair, Nails and Massage for the entire family. 213 Mill Creek Dr. Suite 160. (254)421-5173.

Pest Control

Ace Pest Control: Customer satisfaction guaranteed, free estimates, TPCL #12512; David Preston. 254-947-4222

Plumbing

Moffat & Daughters Plumbing: Tankless Water heater Service, repair, remodeling, Rinnai authorized service provider. 254-289-5986 (local) Master LIC # M017002

Salado Plumbing. In-home repairs, 254-947-5800. Master LIC M 16892

Yount Sewer & Drain: septic tank & grease trap pumping, 254-947-5036

Real Estate Services

First Community Title, branches in Salado, Temple, Killeen and Gatesville. 40 N. Main Street, Salado 254-947-8480. tfnd

Storage

Salado RV & Boat Storage- Gated and secure, 24/7 keypad entry, monthly and yearly rates. 9565 Lark Trail, Salado. (512)818-7884.

StowAway Storage Household – Commercial 10X10 – 10×20 – 22×40 Clean, lighted, fenced, Key punch entry. 947-5502 or 721-1807 tfnb

Storage space in Salado 8X12, 16X24 and up. Some have drive-in doors. Stagecoach Storage 254-778-6779. tfnb

Upholstery

Custom upholstery, residential, commercial, Kasmir fabric gallery, free pickup and delivery, Recovery Room, 254-699-6105.

Vets, Pets &

Livestock

Animal Medical- Full service veterinary hospital, (254)947-8800.