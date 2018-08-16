Seven reasons to vaccinate your kids

Make sure everyone is up-to-date before first day of school

The following information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is important as we approach our first day of school on Monday, August 27.

The goal of National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) is to increase awareness about immunizations across the lifespan from infants to the elderly. August is an ideal time to make sure everyone is up-to-date on vaccines before heading back to school and to plan ahead to receive the flu vaccine. Getting vaccinated is an easy way to stay healthy all year round. Many adults in the U.S. are not aware of the vaccines recommended for them – and that means they are not taking advantage of the best protection available against a number of serious diseases.

Seven Reasons to Get Vaccinated

1.You may be at risk for serious diseases that could be prevented by vaccines. Many of these diseases (like influenza, pertussis and shingles) are common in the US and many can be spread easily.

2.You may be at increased risk for complications from certain diseases if you have a chronic health condition or weakened immune system. Adults with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop complications from certain vaccine-preventable diseases.

3.You can reduce the chance that you’ll pass on a serious disease to your loved ones. Most vaccine-preventable disease can be contagious like influenza, meningitis and whooping cough. Receiving your recommended vaccines can reduce the risk that you get sick and spread disease on to others.

4.You can help protect those who can’t get vaccinated. Some people may not be able to get certain vaccines based on age, health conditions or other factors even though they are vulnerable to illness. Vaccines can help prevent the spread of contagious diseases to them.

5.You don’t want to pay the price of getting sick. Adults who get a vaccine-preventable disease face the financial costs of medical visits and treatment, in addition to other costs like taking time off work, hiring babysitters and traveling to and from doctors’ offices.

6.You want the peace of mind that comes with protecting your health. People sometimes wait to get vaccines until they hear of outbreaks of disease like pertussis or influenza in their community. The time to be vaccinated is before disease arrives. It’s important to stay current on your immunizations because no one can predict when disease will appear.

7.You don’t want to feel crummy if you can prevent it! No one wants to feel sick. There are more than a dozen diseases that you can protect against simply by getting vaccinated!

For the full article and immunization schedule, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/index.html