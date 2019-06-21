Shaw, Batista “Tista”

Services held for Batista Shaw

Funeral services for Batista “Tista” Shaw, 85, of Salado were held July 9 at the Salado University Methodist Church chapel with Rev. Travis Franklin and Rev. Brady Johnston officiating.

Batista Shaw died July 5 in a Temple hospital.She was born June 14, 1922 in Fredonia, the daughter of Charles and Jane (McMillian) Simpson. She married William “Bill” Shaw IV on Aug. 10, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. The couple moved to Salado from Dallas in 1982.

The Shaws owned an antique and quilt shop and an art studio for many years known as The Granary in Salado.

Batista was a founder of the Salado Spring Art Festival. She was also a member of the Salado United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill on Dec. 30, 2004. Survivors include her two daughters, Sandy Johnston (and husband Terry), of Salado; and Billie Sue Scales (and husband Bill), also of Salado.

She is also survived by two brothers, Jerry Simpson and Charles Simpson, both of Llano, four grand-children and two great-grandchildren.