Sherk, Helene

Sherk passes in her home Sept. 4

Helene Sherk, 84, of Tuscon, AZ and formerly of Salado, died Sept. 4, 2003 at her home with her daughter, Mary Lou by her side.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Rd, Temple. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery.

She died peacefully after four years with Myelodys­plastic Syndrome, during which time she was treated with transfusions made possible by the generosity of countless blood donors . The family request that those wishing to honor her memory may do so by donating blood regu­larly and signing up for the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lou and husband, Kenneth Iserson of Tucson; brother, Robert Seyler of Oregon; two sis­ters, Zelma McKinlay of Aberdeen, WA and Bar­bara Orwick of Corydon, IN; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wil­liam McKean Sherk, and daughter, Anne Marie.

Memorial donations may be made to Aplastic Anemia and Myelodys­plastic International Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 613, Annapolis, MD 21404-0613 or Myelodys­plastic Syndromes Foun­dation, P.O. Box 477, Crosswicks, NJ 08515.

Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of the arrangements.