SHS Academic team takes second in district

Salado High UIL Academic Squad placed second in the District 19-4A contest, six points behind Lampasas.

Lampasas scored 448 points and Salado had 442 points. Liberty Hill took third place with 433 points.

Regional competition will be April 13-14 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.

The Salado HS One-Act Play will compete for the UIL Area title in Temple on Thursday, March 29 at 3 p.m. The play advances from the Bi-District round. The play is Scuttlers by Rona Munro, a tale of urban city gangs in the 1880s in Manchester, England.

Following are individual and team results from the district contest:

Number Sense,first place team: Trey Sheppard, first, Ryan Kyburz, second, Andrew Novotny, fourth and Ryder Haas, sixth.

Calculator Applications, first place team: Charity Pryor, first, Luke Nelson, second, Kate Kyburz, fourth and Averie Piatt, fifth.

Mathematics, first place team: Kayla Manning, first, Ben Sunshine, third, Trey Sheppard, fifth and Elizabeth Won, seventh.

Current Issues and Events: Luke Miller, first.

Social Studies: Luke Miller, sixth.

Computer Applications: Camryn Haltom, first, Hunter Howton, third, Madeson Haltom, fourth.

Spelling and Vocabulary, second place team: Kayla Manning, first, Kimberly Kendall, second. Other team members include: Lorna Fleet, Madeline Sunshine, and Matt Stahnke.

Copy Editing: Emaly Vrooman, first, Jordan Stockton, second and JB Stockton, sixth.

News Writing: JB Stockton, fifth.

Feature Writing: Emaly Vrooman, fifth.

Headline Writing: JB Stockton, third, Jordan Stockton, fourth and Emaly Vrooman, sixth.

Literary Criticism: Leah Martinez, fifth

Team Speech, second place with 140 points.

Informative Speaking: Hannah Wilson, second and Josh Cannon, fourth

Persuasive Speaking: Grace Rhoads, first, Connor Howard, second and Christian Ortiz, fifth

Prose Reading: Jamie Rich, second, Ian Wilson, fourth and Nathan Cahoon, sixth.

Poetry Reading: Caroline Dabney, second and Rayne Polkowski, fourth.

Lincoln-Douglas Debate: Hannah Wilson, first,Josh Cannon, third and Grace Barker, fourth.