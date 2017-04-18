SHS senior killed in automobile accident

A Salado High School senior was killed in an automobile accident last night in Cedar Park.

Victoria DeKay died as a result of the injuries she received in a one car accident on Hwy 183 tollway. The accident was reported at 6:07 p.m. April 17.

The car in which she was traveling struck a concrete barrier and rolled over. DeKay was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Another occupant, a male in his late teens, was transported to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries.

“We have counselors from all four of our schools, pastors from our local churches, and crisis counselors from the Region 12 Education Service Center at Salado High School to visit with any students that want to talk with someone,” Superintendent Michael Novotny stated in an email sent to school parents, “Tori’s family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Victoria was the daughter of Bryon and Deanna DeKay. As a senior, she was a Homecoming Queen nominee. Victoria was a member of the varsity volleyball team, Salado Youth Leadership Club, and ASTRA. She was named to the Second Team All-District Volleyball team.

According to the biography Salado Village Voice printed when she was nominated for Homecoming Queen, DeKay had plans to attend Texas State University to study to become a speech language pathologist.

The Salado High School One Act Play that was scheduled to perform tonight (April 18) has been postponed. It will be performed on April 20.

There are no announcements of funeral arrangements at this time.