Sidewalks and bridge topics of Main Street meeting Aug. 15

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will conduct a public meeting to discuss improvements to FM 2268 (Main Street) in Salado.

The improvements would extend from Salado Plaza Drive to College Hill Drive.

This project would consist of constructing sidewalks, providing pavement striping for bicycles, installing lighting and replacing the culvert at Campbell Branch Creek.

The proposed improvements would also address parking, drainage and driveway access to adjacent properties. No new right of way would be required for this project.

TxDOT will present the project information in a come and go format with a brief overview presentation at the beginning of the meeting.

The meeting will be held 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Salado Intermediate School, 560 Thomas Arnold Rd.

The purpose of this meeting is to inform the public of the proposed project and provide an opportunity for interested parties to submit comments on the preliminary design that the department has developed.

This public meeting will be part of TxDOT’s consultation process under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. TxDOT historians will identify and evaluate all historic properties immediately adjacent to this project so that project planners can avoid, minimize or mitigate any potential adverse effects to any significant historic resources. The public is encouraged to comment on the proposed sidewalk project regarding its potential to affect significant non-archaeological historic resources.

Exhibits showing aerial photography and schematic plans of the proposed project corridor will be present at the meeting. Representatives from TxDOT and its consultant study team will be available to answer individual questions. Public comments are encouraged.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the meeting and discuss the project. The meeting will be conducted in English. Those interested in attending who have special communication or accommodation needs are encouraged to contact Michael Rhodes, Environmental Coordinator at (254) 867-2739 at least five working days prior to the date of the meeting.

TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate these needs.

Information about the proposed project is on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 100 South Loop Drive, Waco, TX. TxDOT offices are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding state holidays.

Written comments relevant to the proposed project may be mailed to: Michael Rhodes, Environmental Coordinator at 100 South Loop Drive, Waco, TX 76704-2858. Please submit written comments electronically or by mail by August 30, 2017.

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by TxDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 16, 2014, and executed by Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and TxDOT.