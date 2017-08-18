Sign up for Fall Salado Citizen Academy

The Salado Citizen Academy Fall 2017 course will begin Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Salado Civic Center. Participants will meet every Wednesday for 7 weeks.

Sessions will cover:

Sept. 20th Overview and Expectations

General Law Cities, Mayor duties, Village Secretary Duties, Alderman duties

Sept. 27 Guardrails

Local Government Code

Oct. 4 Plans for the future Planning, land use, and transportation

Oct. 11 Environmental Stewardship

Water, wildlife and waste management

Oct. 18 Public Safety Law enforcement and public safety

Oct. 25 Dollars and Sense Local government budget and finance

Nov. 1st Issues of the Day/Volunteerism/Graduation

The course is open to all. Send an email to SaladoCitizenAcademy@gmail.com with your Name and contact email address and phone number.

There is no fee for participating. Just bring your questions and enthusiasm to learn.