Sign up for Fall Salado Citizen Academy

The Salado Citizen Academy Fall 2017 course will begin Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Salado Civic Center. Participants will meet every Wednesday for 7 weeks.
Sessions will cover:
Sept. 20th Overview and Expectations
General Law Cities, Mayor duties, Village Secretary Duties, Alderman duties
Sept. 27 Guardrails
Local Government Code
Oct. 4 Plans for the future Planning, land use, and transportation
Oct. 11 Environmental Stewardship
Water, wildlife and waste management
Oct. 18 Public Safety Law enforcement and public safety
Oct. 25 Dollars and Sense Local government budget and finance
Nov. 1st Issues of the Day/Volunteerism/Graduation
The course is open to all. Send an email to SaladoCitizenAcademy@gmail.com with your Name and contact email address and phone number.
There is no fee for participating. Just bring your questions and enthusiasm to learn.
