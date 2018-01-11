A&M Singing Cadets to perform at First Baptist Church

Texas A&M University Singing Cadets will perform in concert 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at First Baptist Church of Salado, 210 S. Main Street.

Tickets are $10 each and are available on eventbrite.com.

The A&M Singing Cadets were established as an all-male chorus in 1893. The group was originally known as the Texas A&M Glee Club, but were renamed the Singing Cadets in 1940. Texas A&M was originally an all-male, military institution. Therefore, at one time, all of the members of The Singing Cadets were members of the Corps of Cadets. However, Corps of Cadets membership is no longer a requirement for membership in the Singing Cadets.

David L. Kipp, the current director of the Singing Cadets, started his tenure in 1995. Kipp is the 13th director of the 60 member men’s choral group. Under his lead, the Singing Cadets are staying true to their crisp military style and diverse selection of music. A Singing Cadets concert will include a wide variety of music. With traditional school songs as the bookends for the show, the program consists of religious, patriotic, Broadway, popular, and novelty numbers. The Singing Cadets use their love of singing to enthusiastically spread the name of their beloved university.

The Emmy award-winning group has members from across Texas and the United States. Members of the Singing Cadets major in a wide range of academic fields of study and all members are actively involved with many other campus organizations and activities.

In the last 10 years, the Singing Cadets have traveled over 35,000 miles, performed over 700 concerts and visited more than 125 Texas cities and communities.

The Singing Cadets have performed for every living president as well as other distinguished individuals such as Mikhail Gorbachev. This year the group has many performances already on schedule.

As well as traveling throughout the state of Texas, the Singing Cadets have also spread the Spirit of Aggieland around the globe.

The group has toured to Romania, Mexico, Germany, England, Switzerland, Hungary, Australia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil