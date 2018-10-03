Sirena Fest and Mermaid Parade are October 6

A new generation of Salado and Sirena enthusiasts are hoping to honor the Legend of Sirena and the creators of this local legacy by holding an annual Sirena Fest & Mermaid Parade.

Tiffany Schreiner-Humphrey, along with several other local business owners have organized an event that will bring whimsy as well as educational elements to children of all ages on Oct. 6.

For 2018, funds raised will go towards Variety Texas and its effort to build an All-Abilities Playground in Salado.

This festival is aimed entirely at children and families.

The Mermaid Parade will begin at 11 a.m. October 6 in Pace Park and proceed a half mile to the festival grounds beside Salado Creek, near where the famous bronze sculpture of Sirena resides.

Sirena Fest will run 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and will include educational booths, merfolk-themed arts extravaganza and live music. Other highlights include, face painting, interactive arts activities, food and performers from Circus Picnic from Austin.

And of course mermaids.