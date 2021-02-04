Sirena Fest launches 2021 calendar, non-profit effort

Sirena Fest announced its 2021 calendar of events and announced its efforts to become a 501(c)3 non-profit organization during a launch party at Stagecoach Inn’s new Longhorn Room Jan. 29.

Tiffany Schreiner introduced some of the members of the Sirenafest board as well as the team that is working on designing and constructing the all abilities playground at Pace Park.

The Village of Salado is applying for a $75,000 matching grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife for construction of the all abilities playground on the upper level of Pace Park, replacing the existing playground which is almost 20 years old and is in disrepair.

Alderman Amber Dankert described the playground as a seamless transition between a playground that meets the needs of “kiddos that need something a little bit different and the kids that want to visit because they see a playground.”

Dankert said that her dedication to the all abilities playground is because of her advocating for the special needs of her own children.

“They do need things differently but they don’t want it to look different,” she said.

“Without Amber’s support, it may have been more challenging to get the Village on board,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner introduced Brian Mattox of Round Rock as the project manager on the design and placement of the all abilities playground.

Emily Jones spoke about the formation of the Sirena Ambassadors in support of Sirenafest events and raising money for the all abilities playground. The group did a fashion show in early 2020, but COVID put a halt on other events. The group continues to raise money for Sirenafast.

The Sirenafest events include MerTexas Lovebomb Events for Valentines weekend at The Well on Rock Creek Dr.

Schreiner explained that The Well is the “brick and mortar of Sirena Fest.”

The Well will be the location of the Wildflower Waltz March 19-21.

The MerDash and Splash will begin and end at SouthShore on Salado Creek on April 3.

Sirena Fest will have a MerTex Market as part of the Cowboy Poetry Weekend scheduled for May 6-9.

The Well and other businesses along Rock Creek will host an Edgy Arts Fest & Rocking on Rock Creek July 1-4.

Mystery of the Deep will be a Fashion Grotto, High Tea and Happy Hour at Stagecoach Inn in September, date to be set.

The Fifth Annual Sirena Festival and Parade will be Oct. 1.

For more information about Sirena Fest and its support of the all abilities playground, contact Tiffany Schreiner at TheWellTX@gmail.com.